Clean energy investment saved fuel importers $260 billion in 2025: IEA

Global investment in clean energy, electrification and energy efficiency has “tangibly improved” energy security over the past decade, helping the world’s five largest fuel-importing regions (China, the European Union, Japan and Korea, Southeast Asia and India) avoid around $260 billion in fossil fuel import costs in 2025 alone, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.

The IEA’s latest World Energy Investment 2026 report comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the continuing Middle East conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. The Paris-based agency said these risks are accelerating investment in domestic energy resources, electricity infrastructure and low-emissions technologies.

“We are in the midst of the largest energy security crisis the world has ever faced and I believe this will reshape investment strategies globally, with parallels to the major changes the energy world witnessed after the oil shocks of the 1970s,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.

The IEA said around $665 billion is now flowing annually into renewable power projects worldwide. Of this, $365 billion — nearly $1 billion a day — is going into solar projects alone, the report said.

Electricity-related spending now accounts for nearly 60 per cent of all global energy investment, according to the IEA. Investment in electricity supply and infrastructure is projected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2026, rising to $2 trillion when end-use electrification spending is included, the report said.