Electricity must reach 35% of global energy use by 2035 as grid investment doubles to $1 trilllion a year, IRENA says

Electricity must account for 35 per cent of global final energy consumption by 2035 and more than 50 per cent by 2050 if the world is to stay on a 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C)-compatible pathway, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In its latest report, Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels: A Roadmap Powered by Renewables, Electrification and Grid Enhancement , IRENA warned that the world remains off track on climate goals despite rapid growth in renewable energy deployment.

Global renewable power capacity must rise to 18.4 terawatts by 2035 and 38.2 terawatts by 2050, the agency said. Annual grid investment must increase from about $0.5 trillion in 2025 to around $1 trillion a year between 2026 and 2035.

Francesco La Camera, director general of IRENA, said the global energy transition had entered “a decisive new phase” amid rising geopolitical tensions, market volatility and surging electricity demand from industrialisation, urbanisation and digitalisation.

Electrification, supported by renewable energy, modern grids and energy efficiency, could significantly cut fossil fuel demand across transport, buildings and industry, La Camera said. “The transition ahead is not simply about adding more clean energy capacity. It is also about redesigning energy systems to be more resilient, efficient, secure and inclusive,” he said.