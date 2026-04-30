Decoding India’s record 256 GW power peak: Demand, dispatch and dilemmas

The ability of gas-powered units to ramp up and down sharply is illustrated with 10 per cent swing within a 15-minute time block happening to meet the power surge during peak.

Additionally, in the non-solar hours, gas-powered units’ share rose from 2 to 4 per cent, with the total capacity on board rising to 9.1 GW from 4.9 GW. This power is economically taxing on the consumers, heightened further by the current geopolitical situation.

Currently, gas-based electricity sits at a substantial premium, often costing three to five times more than coal or solar energy.

459GW horizon: Planning for rising peak

CEA’s long-term resource adequacy plan projects an annual growth of 5–5.5 per cent through FY 2035-36, with peak demand set to reach 459 GW. To meet this, the national portfolio will expand to 1,121 GW, a mix dominated by 509 GW of solar energy, while the coal-based thermal fleet is slated to reach 315 GW. The challenge herein lies in the integration of solar energy during daytime, while maintaining operational limits of the coal-fleet that continues to be the baseload provider.

Currently, 80 GW of solar energy pushed the share of coal power to near its current operational limit of 55 per cent. As of March 2026, 90 GW of solar capacity is under various stages of construction, resulting in around doubling of solar generation in the next two years. The estimation for peak demand growth is pegged at 12.5 per cent or roughly by an eighth. Presently, India has met its new peak power without any storage use, as the entirety of solar power was consumed.

To address wastage of RE, storage can accommodate the day time solar power with 28.7 GWh of ESS and 78.7 GWh of PSP under-construction. Yet, in the near-term, enhancing the minimum operational limit of coal-based thermal from 55 per cent to 40 per cent can free up roughly 34 GW of capacity, which can be used to integrate additional RE during daytime hours without relying on battery usage which remains limited in deployment.

Based on upcoming research from the Centre for Science and Environment, Parth Kumar, programme manager, industrial pollution, said, “Coal flexibilisation is the current cost optimal option for India’s power grid to integrate more renewables in the near term. Our research suggests that by phasing in these technical adjustments sooner, India can reduce RE curtailment and maximizing solar energy in meeting India’s growing peak demand.”

Operational maintenance crunch

The availability of solar energy cushioned the grid’s capacity to meet the peak demand. As reflected in the GRID India’s data, the non-solar peak demand faced a shortage of 5.4 GW and 4.2 GW on April 24 and 25 respectively. A primary reason contributing to shortage is the capacity outage, with total outage of 35.7 GW and 34.8 GW over the two days. The Union Ministry of Power’s daily outage reports reveal the scale of the challenge, massive capacity undergoing minor maintenance during this 48-hour window. Over the two days, 19.4 GW and 16.4 GW coal capacity was out of use on the given days respectively.

While the current peak occurred during solar hours and remained below the projected levels for the year, the evening hours told the complete story. On April 25, 90 per cent of the coal fleet was either fully operational or undergoing minor maintenance, underscoring the massive operational scale required to anchor the grid when solar disappears.

Fossil paradox: Contributing factor

CEA’s estimate anticipate peak in the month of May / June, highlighting the operational impact of higher temperatures. The demand pattern showcased the sustained high demand during night time, almost equivalent to afternoon consumption contributing to power shortage in specific. While capacity addition can aid the challenge of meeting demand peaks, mitigation of the peak demand is an unaddressed area. Demand side management, daytime EV charging and Time of the day tariffs can aid in avoiding non solar hour peaks. However, the larger environmental impact of heating especially in urban spaces powered by rising penetration of ACs and cooling needs deeper assessment.

Navigating the paradox of meeting peak demand with fossil fuels is a long-term hurdle that demands immediate strategic planning. The goal ought to be averaging out the peak and meeting a greater share of it with RE going ahead.