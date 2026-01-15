Exclusive: Centre may revive small hydropower scheme in Budget 2026 with 1.5 GW target

Right now, there is no central scheme to support new projects, the allotment of which are governed by state policies, since water resources is a state subject, according to the official ministry website.

The proposed programme may introduce a new central policy to revive SHP projects in hilly and border regions. It is expected to target around 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity addition in the coming years and doubling India’s installed hydropower capacity to 10 GW over the next decade, according to the sources.

The Expenditure Finance Committee has cleared the proposal, according to the officials. But the programme is awaiting further approvals, including a nod from the Cabinet, making it eligible for consideration in the next budget cycle, they said.

“This is a scheme that was discontinued earlier, but the context has changed,” one of the senior government officials cited above told Down To Earth last month. “There is now greater emphasis on region-specific solutions and reliable renewable power in remote and border areas.”

In India, small hydropower projects — defined as plants with an installed capacity of up to 25 MW — are typically designed as run-of-the-river systems that do not require large dams or reservoirs. By harnessing the natural flow of streams and rivers, these projects have a comparatively lower ecological footprint and are considered well suited to hilly and mountainous regions where water gradients are steep.

One of the officials said the revival would involve an estimated Rs 2,500 crore in viability gap funding (VGF), with financial support covering 25-30 per cent of project costs. Each megawatt is expected to cost Rs 10-12 crore, with higher VGF support for projects located in hilly states, northeastern states and border districts. “The idea is to make projects viable in difficult terrain, where costs are higher and private investment is otherwise hesitant,” the official added.