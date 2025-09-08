Delhi's electricity stress spills into monsoon months as humidity-related discomfort rises

Despite a summer with fewer heatwaves, Delhi's electricity demand has gone up, a new analysis showed. The high demand also sustained longer in 2025, spilling deeper into the monsoon months, due to high heat index in the range of 46-50°C.

Heat index is the "feels like" temperature now seen on weather dashboards, along with the actual temperature. It factors in the relative humidity of a place along with temperature.

As it becomes hotter and more humid, people switch on their cooling devices, such as air conditioners or coolers, to escape heat stress. This pushes up the electricity demand. Monitoring electricity demand is crucial because it has become a sensitive marker of heat stress.

During Delhi's monsoon months that are becoming gradually wetter than earlier, the heat index shoots up, dragging along the cooling demand.

