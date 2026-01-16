India eyes green industrial heat for MSMEs, procuring bioenergy raw material remains challenging

As India pushes to decarbonise industrial heat — one of the hardest-to-abate segments of its energy system — biomass-based energy is emerging as a strategic option. But policymakers and industry experts cautioned that the success of bioenergy hinges less on technology and more on the reliability of raw material supply chains.

Bioenergy currently contributes around 12 gigawatts (GW) to India’s renewable energy capacity — far smaller than solar and wind — but its impact is disproportionately large due to its geographic spread and feedstock diversity, officials said on January 16, 2026 at a recent conference on adoption of biomass for green steam and heat applications in MSMEs conducted jointly by the Union Minsitry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and GIZ, a German international coordination enterprise working on sustainable development, among other issues.

Unlike solar and wind, where nearly 75–85 per cent of capacity is concentrated in just five states, biomass applications can be deployed across the country using agricultural residue, municipal solid waste (MSW) and animal waste.