India rises five places to 45th in green transition ranking as emissions fall despite economic growth

India's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 0.2 per cent in 2025 despite economic growth of around 7.6 per cent, marking the country's first emissions decline outside an economic contraction in 25 years, according to a new report.

Emissions declined to 4,508 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO₂e), helping India climb five places to 45th in the ranking, found Allianz Green Transition Tracker 2026. However, rising per capita emissions and continued fossil fuel dependence could undermine the progress.

Released on November 5 ahead of 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the report assessed 65 economies accounting for 81 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

India's progress score rose by 4.5 points to 14.6, compared with a global average improvement of two points. The score measures progress since 2015 towards net-zero benchmarks for 2050.

India remained behind China (43rd), Canada (42nd) and the United States (41st).