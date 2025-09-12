Industry bats for policy push as India sets sights on self-reliance in sustainable aviation fuel by 2030

India could achieve self-sufficiency in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030 and even emerge as a major export hub, industry stakeholders said at a recent discussion on decarbonising aviation, while seeking urgent policy support and financial incentives from the government.

“By our calculations, we should have a mandate SAF requirement of 350 to 500 million litres which translates to 700 million litres to a billion litres only of ethanol by 2030,” Sameer Sinha, chief executive of sugar business at Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, said at the India Sugar and Bio-Energy conference. “There is a huge potential in the feedstock that’s available…our ethanol has low carbon intensity (CI)…we have immediate self-sufficiency for the country for our SAF mandate.”

“We can be a very competitive centre for export of SAF because of the proximity to the large aviation hubs of Middle East such as Dubai, Singapore and especially given the low CI value of our ethanol,” he added.