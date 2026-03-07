Iran-Israel conflict heightens risks to India’s energy security, inflation and fiscal stability: Government review

The escalation follows military strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian sites, which triggered retaliatory threats and raised fears of a broader regional confrontation. The conflict has heightened concerns about disruptions to oil production and shipping routes in the Gulf, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that carries about 20 per cent of global oil trade.

Oil price spike and risks for India

The DEA noted that the conflict has already pushed up global energy prices.

“This conflict has already driven Brent crude up around 9% to near $80 per barrel and LNG prices by around 50%. Despite the country’s high import dependency on crude oil, it has sufficient foreign exchange reserves, a low current account deficit (0.8% of GDP in the first half of FY26) and low inflation rates, which collectively allow it to effectively mitigate the impacts of rising global crude oil prices and ensure domestic energy security,” the review said.

However, it warned that if the crisis persists, it could have material implications for the exchange rate and the current account deficit while also stoking inflationary pressures.

India remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil. During April-January in the ongoing financial year ending March (FY26), the country imported 88.6 per cent of its crude oil requirement, with nearly 46.9 per cent sourced from West Asia.

India imported 206.3 million tonnes (mt) of crude oil during the period, and the share of imports from OPEC countries rose to 50.1 per cent, highlighting the continued importance of the region for India’s energy security.

Higher oil prices could quickly feed into domestic inflation. According to the review, if crude oil prices rise 10 per cent above baseline assumptions, inflation could increase by around 30 basis points, assuming full pass-through to domestic prices.

India’s consumer price inflation was 2.75 per cent in January 2026, but sustained increases in energy prices could complicate the outlook.

External sector and fiscal pressures

Beyond inflation, the government warned that a prolonged conflict could widen India’s current account deficit, increase pressure on the rupee and force policymakers to allocate additional fiscal resources to manage energy risks.

The ministry said fiscal reprioritisation may become necessary in the coming years for both the Centre and states. It also emphasised the importance of maintaining certainty and stability in tax policies to continue attracting foreign direct investment amid rising global uncertainty.

The DEA further called for periodic stress-testing of the balance of payments under different global shock scenarios, warning that risks to India’s external sector may have become elevated.

“Even if only latent for now, the risks to India’s balance of payments may have become elevated due to this conflict,” the review said.

According to scenario analyses cited in the report, crude oil prices would likely need to remain above $100 per barrel for a sustained period for India’s macroeconomic aggregates to experience significant strain.

Economic Survey warning

The finance ministry noted that the conflict echoes one of the risk scenarios outlined in the Economic Survey 2025-26, which had identified the possibility of a systemic global shock triggered by overlapping geopolitical, financial and technological disruptions.