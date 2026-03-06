Oil & gas prices continue to surge as West Asia conflict disrupts Hormuz supply route; India “allowed” to turn to Russian crude

Global energy markets continue to surge as the war between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran entered its seventh day, raising fears of prolonged supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints.

Brent crude traded between $84.17 and $84.59 per barrel on March 6, slightly below the previous day’s peak of above $85 but still higher than the $83-$84 range seen a day earlier. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovered near $79.5-$80 per barrel after surging nearly 20 per cent over the past week, marking its biggest weekly advance since 2022.

Analysts estimate the conflict has added a geopolitical risk premium of $5-$14 per barrel to global oil prices, reflecting concerns that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, could remain disrupted.

US waiver allows India to keep buying Russian crude

Amid fears of a tightening supply market, the United States on March 5 granted Indian refiners a 30-day waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil.

The decision comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump said India had agreed to reduce purchases of Russian crude in an effort to cut Moscow’s revenues during the war in Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary waiver was designed “to enable oil to keep flowing” in global markets and would not provide significant financial benefits to Russia.

The move could ease supply concerns because India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and one of the biggest refining hubs. The country is also the fourth-largest refiner and the fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products globally.

Energy analysts say India had begun replacing some Russian crude with supplies from West Asia in recent months. However, with the conflict now threatening oil flows from Gulf producers, New Delhi is again turning to Moscow to secure supplies.

Following the waiver announcement, Brent and WTI crude prices slipped more than 1 per cent on March 6, trading around $84.4 and $79.9 per barrel respectively.

Meanwhile, India has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent a shortage of the cooking fuel after supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, according to a government order.



A senior official in the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) earlier told Down To Earth that any blockade or sustained disruption could delay cargoes, raise freight and insurance costs and tighten global LPG availability as a significant share of India’s LPG imports passes through Hormuz.

Because LPG contract prices are closely linked to crude benchmarks, a price surge could inflate India’s import bill and increase pressure on subsidy outlays. India sources LPG from a diversified basket across West Asia and beyond, but prolonged instability could strain supply chains and complicate fiscal management.

The official added that there is no concern for at least a week and the Indian government will attempt to shield domestic consumers from immediate price transmission.

The world’s second-biggest importer of LPG last year consumed 33.15 million tonnes of cooking gas, which is a mixture of propane and butane.

Imports account for about two-thirds of LPG consumption, with West Asia making up about 85-90 per cent of that supply.

Global energy markets tighten

The war has also rattled global fuel and gas markets.

Shipping costs for fuel tankers have surged as traders scramble to secure supplies, with tanker rates rising sharply on routes from Singapore to Japan and from the United States to Europe.

European gas markets have seen even sharper price gains. Benchmark European natural gas futures have jumped nearly 70 per cent since last week after Qatar halted liquefied natural gas shipments from key export facilities following drone strikes.