Oil tops $106 as Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens

The surge follows a sharp escalation in the conflict involving the United States (US), Israel and Iran, including US strikes on Iran’s key oil export hub at Kharg Island. The five-mile-long island processes about 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports and is a critical part of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Donald Trump told NBC News March 14 that US strikes had “totally demolished” much of Kharg Island, and that the US military could target the site “a few more times just for fun”. The five-mile-long coral island, located about 27 miles off Iran’s mainland in the Persian Gulf, serves as a crucial processing hub through which roughly 90 per cent of the country’s oil exports usually pass.

Trump also said on social media that the US had deliberately avoided hitting oil and energy facilities on the island “for reasons of decency”, insisting that only military targets were struck.

US President Donald Trump has called on allies and other major economies to help reopen the strait, which typically carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. However, the response has been limited so far. Japan and Australia said on March 16 they had no plans to send naval vessels to the region, while other countries have not publicly committed to joining a maritime security effort. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if allies failed to respond positively to the proposal.