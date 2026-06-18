Pricing the unpriceable: India’s EV adoption ceiling is a financing problem, not a technology problem

Despite being a strong advocate for EVs, I bought my father a petrol hybrid a few years ago. Not because I doubted the cost or climate case for electricity, but because I could not answer two questions he asked me: where will I charge it in our village in Konkan, where power cuts are frequent, and who will I sell it to when I want to upgrade?

Delhi is not very different. Ask a room of policymakers, regulators and industry leaders invested in India’s EV transition how many own one, and barely a few hands go up. Meanwhile, the petrol hybrid is no longer the safe bet it once was, with E20-linked mileage drops, repair costs and warranty disputes weakening confidence in ICE vehicles too.

At the centre of this sits one unresolved question: what will an EV be worth in three to five years? Until banks, financiers and buyers can price residual value, battery health and second life, adoption will remain capped. India has built the supply side through subsidies and schemes, but what it has not built is buyer confidence.

Two financing models, Amp EV for individual buyers and Arc Electric for commercial fleet drivers, have independently arrived at versions of the same answer. If nobody can tell a buyer what their EV will be worth in five years, design the transaction so the buyer never has to ask. Both show what is possible without a new government scheme, and both are, by design, replicable.