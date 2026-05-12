The missing link in America’s critical minerals push isn’t mining — it’s processing expertise

The United States is spending billions of dollars to secure access to critical minerals — minerals and metals that are essential to modern technology, from electric vehicles to smartphones and military systems.

But amid the push to dig more , one question gets far too little attention: Who will actually process what comes out of the ground?

Between mining and the finished product lies a complex chain of separation, refining and advanced manufacturing. Since the 1990s , however, the United States has lost much of its critical mineral processing capacity .

Rebuilding domestic mineral supply chains will depend not only on resource availability and funding, but also on whether the US can rebuild the technical expertise and industrial systems required to process those materials on a large scale.

How America lost its lead

The United States was a global leader in rare earth minerals from 1965 through the mid-1980s. It produced about 15,000 metric tons a year, about three times the amount produced by the rest of the world.

The Mountain Pass mine in California supplied the majority of the world’s rare earth elements used in electronics and the defense industry. American metallurgists, chemical engineers and processing facilities had significant expertise in its production and processing.