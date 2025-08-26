"....tariffs are obstacles to free trade wherever they are, whether it's on the Indian side, the European side or the US side. So, we would always be in favour of reducing tariffs to a minimum level," Enzweiler said on the sidelines of the IGCC conference.

Many economies around the globe are in a transition phase, making the present moment the opportune and necessary window for them to adopt green energy. "We realise that relying too much on fossil fuels has negative effects," he told Down To Earth when asked about what to expect in green energy of the India-EU FTA.

Green energy capacity in India can help Germany diversify its new energy profile, he highlighted. “India is super well placed for boosting green hydrogen and we need different new energy sources. So, this is a win-win situation for both India and Germany.”