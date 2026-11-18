India has proposed a two-tier, Party-guided Just Transition Mechanism at COP31.
India emphasised at financial support, technology transfer, and capacity building for developing nations.
The approach prioritises country-driven pathways, integrating climate adaptation, livelihoods, and sustainable development while respecting national sovereignty and avoiding uniform obligations
India has called for a two-tier, Party-guided Just Transition Mechanism at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), arguing that developing countries must receive adequate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building support while retaining the freedom to determine their own transition pathways.
Addressing the Fourth Annual High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Just Transition under the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Just Transition Work Programme in Antalya, Türkiye, India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the global agenda must move beyond dialogue and exchange of experiences towards practical, country-driven implementation.
On November 16, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said India wants just transition to follow a whole-of-economy and whole-of-society approach, covering employment, social protection, climate adaptation, poverty eradication, energy access and sustainable development. Yadav stressed that financial support, technology transfer and capacity building were essential for developing countries to implement their national priorities.
India's position centres on the principle that there can be no one-size-fits-all approach to the transition. Yadav cited the country's sub-national heat action and disaster management plans, which address the vulnerabilities of workers and communities, as well as renewable energy expansion aimed at combining low-carbon development with affordable energy access. These examples, he said, underline the need to integrate just transition into adaptation, livelihoods and development planning, rather than treating it solely as a shift in energy systems.
India also called for clearly defined and complementary roles for the UAE Just Transition Work Programme and the proposed mechanism. While the work programme should continue as a platform for dialogue and sharing experiences, the mechanism should provide practical support through technical assistance, capacity building and cooperation.
Reaffirming India's support for operationalising a two-tier, Party-guided mechanism, Yadav said it must respond to developing countries' needs and respect national sovereignty and differing national circumstances. The mechanism should build on existing initiatives, avoid duplication and improve access to the means of implementation, he said. It should neither prescribe uniform sectoral pathways nor create new obligations. Instead, countries should be able to pursue transition strategies according to their own development priorities, while ensuring that workers, communities and vulnerable groups are not left behind.
The proposal comes as countries work towards operationalising the mechanism under the Paris Agreement. At the seventh session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA7), governments decided to develop a mechanism to strengthen international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge sharing for equitable and inclusive just transitions. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change says the mechanism is intended to complement existing work under the Convention and the Paris Agreement, including the UAE work programme.
India had identified just transition as one of its priorities ahead of COP31, linking it to climate justice, the right to development and affordable energy access. Its pre-COP31 position also called for predictable climate finance, technology transfer and Party-driven outcomes on mitigation and adaptation.
Yadav said COP31 offered an opportunity to translate discussions into practical implementation. India, he said, was ready to work with other Parties towards an inclusive outcome that advances just transition while safeguarding the developmental priorities of developing countries.