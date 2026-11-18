No new obligations

Reaffirming India's support for operationalising a two-tier, Party-guided mechanism, Yadav said it must respond to developing countries' needs and respect national sovereignty and differing national circumstances. The mechanism should build on existing initiatives, avoid duplication and improve access to the means of implementation, he said. It should neither prescribe uniform sectoral pathways nor create new obligations. Instead, countries should be able to pursue transition strategies according to their own development priorities, while ensuring that workers, communities and vulnerable groups are not left behind.