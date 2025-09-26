“Amazon not for sale”: Ecuador’s indigenous groups denounce President Noboa's massive oil explansion plans

Seven Indigenous nations have issued an urgent international appeal, describing the expansion as “a serious threat to vast areas of the Amazon, including their ancestral territories”.

This escalation comes amid a week-long paro nacional (national strike) led by the Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador (CONAIE) in protest of rising fuel costs, worsening restrictions on civil liberties and the government’s extractivist push.

Some 10 international organisations have also issued a joint warning about Ecuador’s democratic backsliding and attacks on judicial independence as officials court private investors, including major fossil financiers like Citigroup, behind closed doors during key global meetings in Quito and New York.

The message from the rainforest is loud and clear: The Amazon is not for sale.

Government sources said the unrest has been contained, but scenes on the ground depict widespread mobilisations and blockades, underscoring the powerful and persistent opposition faced by President Noboa’s oil ambitions.

Over the past two decades, no new wells have been drilled in southeastern Ecuador’s Amazon, largely because of sustained grassroots resistance, legal victories and growing international solidarity.

The recent expansion attempt is seen as a direct challenge to the unprecedented 2023 Yasuni referendum, in which Ecuadorians voted to halt oil drilling in a vital swathe of the Amazon.

Indigenous and civil society groups warned that the roadmap represents a dangerous step backward. “Ecuador’s plans to auction new oil blocks in the Amazon are doomed to fail once again,” said Kevin Koenig, Climate, Energy, and Extractive Industry Director at Amazon Watch in a press statement released by the organisation. “Indigenous resistance, civil society mobilisation, and growing international pressure will continue to expose these projects as illegitimate, unlawful, and unfinanceable.”