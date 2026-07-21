As told to Parliament (July 21, 2026): Women constitute over half of India’s agri workforce, Centre says

Women constituted 59.8 per cent of the total workforce engaged in agricultural activities during 2025 (January-December) across India, Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Lok Sabha.

The government is implementing a number of schemes to support farmers to access credit, inputs, training and marketing linkages. The benefits under the scheme can be availed by women farmers, Thakur added.

Impact of recurrent floods and river erosion on agriculture

Areas affected by floods in India, based on satellite imagery data from 1986 to 2022, have been calculated to be 21.213 million hectares (Mha), according to the report of the Central Water Commission (CWC) on “Assessment of Area Affected Due to Floods in India”.

Area protected through various flood management measures taken by the Central and the State Governments is 20.538 Mha. The total flood-affected areas in the state of Assam are 2.477 Mha, Thakur said.

Crop diversification programme

The Government of India is implementing Crop Diversification Programme (CDP) in original Green Revolution states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to diversify the cropping pattern away from water guzzling paddy.

To diversify major tobacco growing areas, the programme has been extended in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Lok Sabha.

EV charging stations

There are 52,718 public charging stations, according to the BHEL portal. Of these, 16,561 public charging stations are equipped with fast EV chargers for cars, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries told the Lok Sabha.

Sustainable ship recycling

A total of 35 Indian ship recycling yards has applied for inclusion in the European Union (EU) list of approved ship recycling facilities.

According to the EU regulation, the yards located outside the bloc directly apply to EU authorities and the communications regarding evaluation process of the yard takes place directly between the yard and the EU authorities. The applications of the yards are processed and finalised by the EU authorities.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways told the Rajya Sabha that his ministry has approached the EU to expedite the process of listing of the Indian ship recycling yards in the EU list.

National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)

The Government of India is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

For green hydrogen production, the scheme guidelines provide for a direct incentive in terms of Rs /kg of green hydrogen production for a period of three years. The incentives are capped at Rs 50/kg in the first year of production, Rs 40/kg during the second year of production and Rs 30/kg during the third year of production.

Under NGHM, India aims to establish a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030. Further, the expected outcomes of the Mission include RE capacity addition of 125 GW, over Rs 8 lakh crore in total investments, creation of over 6 lakh full-time jobs and aversion of 50 MMT per annum of CO2 emissions, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power told the Rajya Sabha.

Improvement and expansion of solar power

A total of 44.52 lakh (4.452 million) households has been benefitted by rooftop solar installations as of June 30, 2026, according to information on the National Portal of the scheme. A capacity of 1726.92 MW has been installed under Component-A, more than 11.49 lakh (1,149 million) solar agriculture pumps have been installed under Component-B, and more than 16.32 lakh (1.632 million) grid connected agriculture pumps have been solarised under Component-C.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power told the Rajya Sabha that as of June 30, 2026, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has sanctioned 56 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 39,461 MW in 14 states across the country. An aggregate capacity of 18,919 MW of solar projects has been commissioned as on June 30, 2026, in 28 solar parks.

National Heatwave Health Preparedness Framework

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), implements the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

Under this programme, the National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses (NAPHRI) and a guidance document titled “Strengthening Health Systems Preparedness for Heat Related Illnesses (HRI) in India” have been developed to strengthen preparedness and response of public health facilities for prevention and management of heat-related illnesses across India.

The ministry has been providing detailed guidance for health sector preparedness and response to health impacts of heat as heat-health action plans and advisories to state, district health departments and health facilities, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare told the Rajya Sabha.