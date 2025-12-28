Environment

Gobar Times: Be a soil steward and discover soil’s magic

Discover how soil keeps our food growing, our climate stable, and our planet alive—and how small actions by YOU can help save it
Be a soil steward and discover soil’s magic
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

If we die, we are buried in soil. If soil dies…?... Can you visualize the fallouts?

Soil, ‘the thin skin of the earth’ is indeed a wonderful gift of nature to humankind. It holds and filters water, helps plants to grow—not only food-giving but also medicinal—and homes myriad organisms. About 95 per cent of the foods we eat and antibiotics we use/consume originate in the ground underneath! Soil also inactivates pollutants and plays a central role in regulating climate change.

For more such content, head to Down To Earth’s sister site Young Environmentalist

soil health
soil
SOIL FERTILITY
Gobar Times

Related Stories

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in