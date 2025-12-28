Gobar Times: Be a soil steward and discover soil’s magic

If we die, we are buried in soil. If soil dies…?... Can you visualize the fallouts?

Soil, ‘the thin skin of the earth’ is indeed a wonderful gift of nature to humankind. It holds and filters water, helps plants to grow—not only food-giving but also medicinal—and homes myriad organisms. About 95 per cent of the foods we eat and antibiotics we use/consume originate in the ground underneath! Soil also inactivates pollutants and plays a central role in regulating climate change.

