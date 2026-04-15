Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 14, 2026)

No conclusive link between Khara Growth Centre pollution & health complaints: Panel

A joint committee report was filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) April 13, 2026 addressing complaints of pollution originating in Growth Centre, Khara, Bikaner, Rajasthan. This reportedly was affecting the health of the people.

The report was in compliance of NGT (central zone bench) order dated February 12, 2026. It stated that RIICO Ltd established the Growth Centre, Khara in 1994 in Bikaner district. Growth Centre, Khara has been developed in different specified zones: General zone, ceramic zone and mineral zones. The distance between Growth Centre, Khara, and the village of Khara is around 30 metres.

According to records provided by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB), 243 industries are established in Growth Centre, Khara. Of these, 205 industries are currently operational and 38 industries were found closed. Out of the total 205 operational units falling under red, orange, green and white categories, 151 units held valid consent to operate issued by the SPCB, while 29 industries were found without valid consent. Show-cause notices have been issued to all these 29 industries and regulatory action has been initiated accordingly.

Regular survey of the Growth Centre, Khara is being conducted by officials of RSPCB, Bikaner to ensure operation of pollution control measures. As per the details provided by RSPCB, closure directions of 19 industries have been issued in the Growth Centre, Khara for non-compliance under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, in the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The joint committee also considered seasonal and meteorological factors influencing ambient air quality. It is observed that during winter months (particularly November-December), atmospheric conditions such as temperature inversion, low wind velocity and reduced dispersion potential may lead to accumulation of pollutants near ground level. Such conditions can result in temporary elevation of pollution levels irrespective of source type, thereby contributing to localized air quality concerns.

With regard to greenbelt development, it was observed that the extent of plantation within the Growth Centre is presently limited and not commensurate with the scale of industrial activities.

During the visit, the committee has also observed that road dust and damaged roads are also source of air pollution in Growth Centre Khara. Most of the roads of the RIICO Growth Centre, Khara was found damaged. Due to which fugitive emission was taking place by the movement of vehicles.

The joint committee examined the issue of low school attendance as reported in the media December 2025. For verification, attendance records of four schools of village Khara from November 2025 to January 2026 were analysed.

As informed by the school administration, variations in attendance during the period are generally attributable to intervening holidays, festive occasions and adjoining non-working days. Accordingly, the claim of continuous absenteeism attributable to environmental pollution is not corroborated by the available records.

A door-to-door health survey was conducted by the Medical & Health Department in village Khara and adjoining industrial area, wherein out of 694 surveyed households, 121 individuals were identified with symptoms related to respiratory ailments. The identified individuals were referred for detailed medical examination and a medical camp was accordingly organized on March 28, 2026.

As per medical department report, April 9, 2026, there is no silicosis patient was found after examination. A letter has also written to medical department for examination of identified patients at Higher level medical examination.

It is observed that "the occurrence of respiratory ailments among a limited section of the surveyed population cannot, in absence of detailed exposure assessment, be conclusively attributed solely to industrial pollution."

As per details provided by RIICO Ltd, Bikaner that RIICO have issued tender for construction of cement concrete road in mineral zone of Growth Centre, Khara. Work of construction of CC road will be commenced in coming month.

The committee was also informed that they have sent additional proposal worth Rs 2,943.44 lakh for widening of roads, green belt development, development of parks to Head Office, RIICO, Jaipur for approval. Khara Growth Centre Udyog Sangh has submitted letter, January 16, 2026 regarding development of plantation in industrial area in last year and proposal of development of plantation in coming monsoon.

Solid, sewage management in Tripura

There is no legacy waste in any of the 20 urban local bodies (ULB) of Tripura, according to an action taken report submitted by the state. It added that Tripura has undertaken sustained and concerted efforts to bridge existing gaps in solid waste and sewage management.

“Notwithstanding the challenges arising from difficult geographical terrain, adverse climatic conditions, and resource constraints typical of a northeastern state, the government of Tripura has made notable progress in strengthening solid waste management and sewage management systems across the state,” noted the report submitted April 10, 2026.

Each ULB has submitted its compliance report stating that 100 per cent source segregation of waste at the door-to-door level into wet and dry categories has been accomplished across all wards.

Some 13 ULBs have submitted details of land recovered from clearing legacy waste, including the geo-codes of such sites. All 20 ULBs have stopped dumping fresh solid waste; instead, they process it in their respective composting or MRF facilities.

Solid waste generation across the 20 ULBs is 352.75 TPD, with a processing capacity of 537.1 TPD. There is no gap in solid waste processing.

Five STPs with a total capacity of 39.5 MLD are being constructed in Agartala Municipal Corporation. These STPs, based on SBR (sequential batch reactor) and MBBR (moving bed biofilm reactor) technologies, will be connected through interception and diversion of drains.

To prevent the discharge of untreated sewage into drains and water bodies and to improve overall sanitation infrastructure, the state government plans to develop an underground sewerage network with pipelines for systematic collection and conveyance of sewage.

An estimated Rs 1,200 crore under ADB funding, along with the state share, is proposed for various development works. Of this, approximately one-third of the total funds would be utilised for establishing underground sewer pipelines to ensure that sewage does not flow directly into open drains.

The underground sewerage system would be implemented in a phased manner, depending on the availability of funds and feasibility across different urban areas. Soak pits would be constructed to ensure that overflow from septic tanks does not enter stormwater drains, thereby preventing contamination of natural drains and nearby waterbodies.

Illegal vehicle washing centres in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Groundwater Department, Uttar Pradesh, has identified 55 illegal vehicle washing centers in Gautam Budh Nagar and issued show-cause notices on September 3, 2025, directing them to produce valid no-objection certificate (NOC) for groundwater extraction. Notices were served twice to ensure proper communication and provide the concerned establishments sufficient opportunity to take corrective measures.

This was stated in the action taken report by the Groundwater Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Despite repeated notices, several washing centers failed to demonstrate satisfactory compliance within the stipulated time period. An inspection on December 8, 2025, resulted in the sealing of 14 borewells operated without valid NOCs and in violation of prescribed norms. The process of sealing the remaining non-compliant borewells is ongoing.

Additionally, show-cause notices were issued to the defaulting washing centers, calling on them to explain why a penalty (ranging from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 per case) should not be imposed for continued non-compliance. The authorities are monitoring the matter closely, and further action will be initiated in accordance with the law if compliance is not ensured within the specified timeframe.

The report of December 15, 2025 was uploaded to the NGT site on April 10, 2026.