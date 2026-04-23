Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 22, 2026)

NMCG defends interim sewage diversion plan

As a matter of policy, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) does not permit storm water drains or natural watercourses to carry sewage, according to the affidavit filed by NMCG before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), April 22, 2026. The interception & diversion (I&D) approach is only a transitional and interim measure to protect rivers until the state achieves complete development of comprehensive sewerage coverage in the area adjoining the rivers.

Adopting the I&D approach does not dilute, defer or transfer the statutory obligation of Jharkhand to establish closed and comprehensive sewerage networks with 100 per cent household connectivity. The long-term responsibility to eliminate sewage discharge into rivers and nallahs rests entirely with the government of Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) and the urban local bodies.

The matter related to tapping of rivers Katri and Vasudev. The NGT, December 15, 2025 asked NMCG "to clarify as to how, inspite of knowing the fact that Katri and Vasudev are rivers, the DPR has been sanctioned for tapping these rivers. It is also required to clarify whether it is in the scheme of the NMCG to tap and divert the rivers which have sewage load."

NMCG was also asked to clarify whether it verified the fact disclosed by JUIDCO that Joriya is classified as a nallah, and to ascertain the status of the waterbody.

In its order of January 29, 2026, NGT observed that NMCG had submitted that tapping storm water drains is only a temporary measure. The tribunal asked NMCG to specify the time limit for continuing such tapping.

NMCG's present report stated that, according to official classification, Joriya is a nallah, whereas Vasudev and Katri are non-perennial rivers originating from upstream hilly regions, flowing through parts of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation before discharging into the Damodar river, a tributary of the Ganga.

The waterbodies are not designated as drains. However, due to the inflow of untreated wastewater from habitations within their upstream catchments, these waterbodies currently function, especially during lean and dry periods, as primary carriers of wastewater, thus functionally assuming the characteristics of major nallahs.

Accordingly, interception of their polluted flows was proposed solely to address the existing wastewater contribution from upstream settlements and prevent further pollution of the Damodar and ultimately, the Ganga. The NMCG report stated that the stream locally known as Joriya nallah is also reported by the state to be carrying a considerable load of locally generated sewage from adjoining areas, particularly during non-monsoon periods, similar to the Katri and Vasudev rivers.

A meeting was held with state government officials on April 17, 2026, to ascertain the status of Joriya. In the meeting, the Jharkhand government stated that Joriya's classification was verified based on the Survey of India topographical sheet. According to the topo sheet's legend, the blue line marking Joriya corresponds to the category of "stream" and not a river. Further, in the Dhanbad topo sheet, the feature marked as Joriya is depicted as a narrow, seasonal flow channel and matches the symbol for a stream according to the legend, not that of a perennial river.

The report further stated that state officials informed that tapping storm water drains through an I&D system is being implemented strictly as an interim and temporary measure, pending the development and full operationalisation of the comprehensive sewerage network.

As per the project planning for Dhanbad, the sewerage system has been divided into multiple zones, which have already received technical sanction. The proposal is presently under process for administrative approval, subject to the availability of requisite funds. Upon completion and commissioning of the sewerage network, along with the provision of household connections, the current practice of diverting sewage through storm water drains will be progressively phased out.

Accordingly the I&D system is not intended as a permanent solution, but rather as a transitional arrangement aimed at addressing immediate environmental concerns. The primary objective of the interim measure is to prevent the direct discharge of untreated sewage into natural water bodies and reduce the pollution load in the receiving water bodies until a fully functional sewerage infrastructure is established.

Furthermore, the state informed that the Dhanbad Sewerage Phase-II network, comprising five sewerage zones has been technically sanctioned and is presently under consideration for administrative approval. The targeted timeline for completion of the sewerage network is 2030.

Replace Khichra Industrial Area drainage network: UPPCB

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) should ensure the complete replacement of the existing drains network with a new storm water drainage network in the UPSIDC Khichra Industrial Area, Hapur district. This would ensure that no waterlogging takes place in the area and drainage can flow normally.

This was stated in the inspection report by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), April 22, 2026 in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, January 28, 2026.

The applicant raised a grievance against the violation of environmental norms by industries operating in UPSIDA Khichra Industrial Area. The applicant said that these industries discharge untreated and hazardous effluents into open drains, green belts, vacant lands, and parks, and this effluent ultimately reaches the Ganga river through the drains.

Further allegation of the applicant was that these industries either lack effluent treatment plants (ETP) or their ETPs are not functional, resulting in the open discharge of untreated hazardous waste containing chemicals.

UPPCB visited the site and, based on observations during the inspection, stated that the UPSIDA should ensure the complete replacement of the existing drains network.

The report also mentioned that UPSIDA, on February 17, 2025 had submitted a plan prepared by IIT, Kanpur: "Construction of external and internal RCC drain and box culvert at IA Masuri Gulawati Road (Phase-I, II & III) district Hapur," which will resolve the issue.

Ascertain if Unnao bridge collapse blocking Ganga flow: NGT to NMCG

On April 20, 2026, NGT directed NMCG to ascertain if there is any obstruction of flow of river Ganga on account of the debris which are collected due to collapse of the bridge at Ganga Ghat, Unnao district.

The applicant raised a grievance regarding the obstruction of the Ganga's natural flow due to the felling of a large portion of the dilapidated bridge constructed during the British rule at Ganga Ghat. Along with the letter petition, the applicant enclosed a photograph of a collapsed bridge which reveals that the flow of river Ganga is obstructed on account of the collapsed bridge.

The affidavit dated April 10, 2026 has been filed by NMCG stated that a report from the office of the District Magistrate, Unnao, March 30, 2026 has been received. The the obstruction caused by the collapsed bridge at Ganga Ghat had been removed, it noted.

However, it came to the notice of the court that although the bridge which was collapsed has been removed, the debris are still creating obstruction in the flow.