Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 23, 2026)

Stop untreated wastewater inflow into Laharpur dam: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) April 21, 2026 directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to identify the drains discharging untreated water or sewage water into Laharpur dam and to prevent direct inflow of untreated waste water. The corporation was also asked to take necessary steps for treatment facilities by constructing the sewage treatment plant (STP) or decentralising the treatment system near the location. It must also ensure that there shall not be any discharge of untreated water or sewage water into the dam.

The Water Resources Department was directed to develop a plantation / green buffer along with demarcating the dam's boundary to improve the environment. The municipal corporation was further directed to ensure the Solid Waste Management Plan, effective from April 2026, is implemented. Disposal of waste into the drains leading to the dam should be discouraged through public awareness.

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) was directed to periodically monitor the water quality of the dam and take necessary steps with regard to the discharge of untreated water into the water body or the discharge of solid waste into the dam. In case of violations, necessary steps should be taken by the MPPCB.

"The rule provides the there must be a facility of treatment plant and untreated water should not be diverted towards the dam or any water body and it is the duty of the Municipal Corporation to have treatment facilities or to divert the nallahs discharging the untreated water to the STP or construction of STP for treatment of the water," said Justice Sheo Kumar Singh.

A news item in Patrika on January 16, 2026 highlighted the discharge of untreated water into the Laharpur Dam in Bagamughalia, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The issue raised was that the Laharpur dam in Baghmugaliya, constructed at a cost of several crores of rupees has turned into a massive sewage tank.

Inaugurated in 1979 and completed in 1994 at a cost of Rs 278 crore, the dam's water has now become black, toxic and unfit for any use, according to the application. Currently, untreated sewage from four major drains and dozens of smaller city sewers discharges directly into the dam. As a result, the contaminated water is being used to irrigate approximately 2,500 acres of agricultural land across 10 to 12 villages, the applicant highlighted.

With a depth of about 20 meters and spread over a radius of nearly one kilometer this reservoir now emits foul odor extending up to 600 meters, making life miserable for the surrounding population, the application stated.

The tribunal directed the constitution of a committee to visit the site and submit its report. The Joint committee conducted a site visit of Laharpur dam situated in village Bagmugaliya, tehsil Kolar, district Bhopal and surrounding areas on April 13, 2026.

During inspection, the water in the dam appeared blackish in color, with some foam observed on the surface and a noticeable septic odor. According to the ISRO National Wetland Atlas (2011 & 2021), Laharpur Dam is not included in the wetlands list of Bhopal district.

The committee inspected the surrounding area and identified three drains joining Laharpur Dam with significant flow observed at the time of inspection. Water quality indicators such as turbidity and floating matter, varied across different locations of the drains, variation in odor intensity was noticed, with relatively stronger odor near the drains and comparatively lesser intensity towards the dam.

The joint committee recommended interception and diversion of the identified drains discharging into Laharpur dam may be undertaken by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prevent direct inflow of untreated wastewater. Appropriate treatment facilities (such as STPs or decentralized treatment systems) should be planned/strengthened for treating wastewater.

Bhopal Railway Station a bulk waste generator

Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 and rules for bulk waste generators, which include major railway stations, was the focus of a case heard by NGT on April 21, 2026.

The Bhopal railway station, which comes under the division of west central railway, is in the category of bulk waste generators and therefore must ensure expeditious and strict compliance of the solid waste management rules 2026, the court was informed.

Thus, as a bulk generator, the Bhopal railway station is responsible for the disposal of solid waste. Additionally, the court sought information on the total generation and disposal manner of solid waste, gap analysis and compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. Information was also requested regarding the methods, generation and treatment capacity of the liquid waste facility.

The counsel for the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 superseding the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The revised rules integrated the principles of Circular Economy and Extended Producer Responsibility, with a specific focus on efficient waste segregation and management. As per the SWM Rules, 2026 'Bulk Waste Generators' include entities with a floor area of 20,000 square metres or more, or water consumption of 40,000 litres per day or more, or solid waste generation of 100 kg per day or more.

The new rules also introduce Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility (EBWGR), which holds bulk waste generators accountable for the solid waste they generate. Bulk Waste Generators must process wet waste on-site as much as possible or obtain an EBWGR certificate where on-site processing is not feasible.

Mining, road construction across Dhasan, Ken rivers

The central bench of NGT directed a two-member joint committee April 21, 2026 to look into the allegations of a mineral-based company engaged in illegal in-stream mining and temporary access road construction across Dhasan and Ken rivers. It was alleged that the company was been building the roads to transport sand minerals, thereby obstructing the natural flow and aggravating environmental harm. The committee was directed to visit the site and submit the factual and action taken report within six weeks.

The court directed the State of Madhya Pradesh; the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC); the Mineral Resource Department, Madhya Pradesh; the Madhya Pradesh State Environment Conservation Board among others, to submit responses on the matter.

The matter concerned a mining company, Euphoria Mines & Minerals, which according to the applicant, Raj Kishor Singh. grossly violated the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Sand (Mining, Transportation, Storage and Trading) Rules, 2019.