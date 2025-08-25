Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 22, 2025)

Groundwater, not glaciers, sustain Ganga’s summer flow: IIT-R study cited by NGT
MoEFCC & agencies asked to respond before Nov 10 hearing
NGT questions 2-month delay in illegal mining inspection at Bhagwa, Sonbhadra
Applicant alleges expired clearance & mid-stream sand mining with JCBs
Chennai’s Veerangal Odai waterbody restoration: GCC tasked with DPR & silt removal
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on , directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to respond on the matter of groundwater sustaining the Ganga’s flow during summer.
In addition to MoEFCC, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; and the Central Ground Water Board were also asked to reply. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the respondents to file their responses at least one week before the next hearing date, which is November 10, 2025.
The application was registered suo motu on the basis of a news report titled published in the magazine India Today on August 1, 2025.
The article cited an Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee study which found that groundwater, and not glacier melt, is the main source maintaining the Ganga’s summer flow, particularly beyond the Himalayan foothills and up to Patna.
The study, based on isotope analysis of the Ganga and its tributaries, stated that glacier melt contributes very little to the river’s flow beyond the hilly regions, while groundwater discharge increases the river’s volume by almost 120 per cent in the plains. The article further mentioned that about 58 per cent of the river’s water is lost to evaporation during summer.
It suggested that programmes such as Namami Gange and Jal Shakti Abhiyan should focus on recharging groundwater, managing aquifer use, restoring wetlands, and reviving tributaries to ensure a steady flow in the river.
On , the NGT asked the district magistrate, Sonbhadra to explain why, despite the appointment of a joint committee, more than two months were taken to conduct a site inspection into alleged illegal mining in Bhagwa village, Uttar Pradesh.
The court directed that an explanation be filed in the form of an affidavit within four weeks. The deadline for submission of the joint committee’s report was also extended by four weeks.
The applicant said that environmental clearance (EC) dated December 1, 2021, was granted to the miner for one year. The validity period has expired, yet the miner continues illegal operations – not only within the lease area but also outside it. Photographs submitted show heavy machinery being used for mid-stream sand mining.
On April 23, 2025, the NGT had directed the constitution of a joint committee with the district magistrate, Sonbhadra as the nodal agency. However, no report of the committee has been filed so far.
In an affidavit dated August 14, 2025, the district magistrate stated that the joint committee had carried out a site inspection on June 30, 2025, and sought more time on the ground that the committee’s report was still under preparation.
Counsel for the applicant objected, arguing that the tribunal had appointed the joint committee on April 23, 2025, yet it waited over two months to carry out the inspection. This, he said, had “facilitated the disappearance or wiping out of evidence of illegal mining”.
The Water Resources Department of the Tamil Nadu government has been asked to furnish details of encroachments on the waterbody Veerangal Odai and the action taken to remove them. After receiving inputs from the concerned authorities, a detailed status report will be filed before the NGT, according to a submission by the superintending engineer for stormwater drain department, on behalf of the commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
The report, dated , by the stormwater department of GCC, stated that the Water Resources Department had handed over Veerangal Odai to the corporation in October 2024.
GCC was directed to carry out improvement and maintenance works of Veerangal Odai, Virugambakkam Canal and Otteri Nullah. After taking charge, GCC began removing silt and floating material from Veerangal Odai to increase its capacity. The silt removed has been deposited at the Perungudi dumping ground using three tipper lorries, the report said.
Hydrological consultant B Sakthivel has been entrusted with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for carrying out improvement works to ensure the free flow of rainwater and to avoid inundation in surrounding areas, the submission said. The consultant is conducting a bathymetric survey and hydrological study of Veerangal Odai and will submit the DPR for the proposed works.