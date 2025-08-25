Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 22, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 20, 2025 , directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to respond on the matter of groundwater sustaining the Ganga’s flow during summer.

In addition to MoEFCC, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti; the National Mission for Clean Ganga; and the Central Ground Water Board were also asked to reply. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the respondents to file their responses at least one week before the next hearing date, which is November 10, 2025.

The application was registered suo motu on the basis of a news report titled Groundwater not glacier melt keeps Ganga flowing in summer: IIT-Roorkee study published in the magazine India Today on August 1, 2025.

The article cited an Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee study which found that groundwater, and not glacier melt, is the main source maintaining the Ganga’s summer flow, particularly beyond the Himalayan foothills and up to Patna.

The study, based on isotope analysis of the Ganga and its tributaries, stated that glacier melt contributes very little to the river’s flow beyond the hilly regions, while groundwater discharge increases the river’s volume by almost 120 per cent in the plains. The article further mentioned that about 58 per cent of the river’s water is lost to evaporation during summer.

It suggested that programmes such as Namami Gange and Jal Shakti Abhiyan should focus on recharging groundwater, managing aquifer use, restoring wetlands, and reviving tributaries to ensure a steady flow in the river.