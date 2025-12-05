Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 4, 2025)

The Supreme Court (SC), on December 3, 2025 , directed Uttar Pradesh to file an affidavit clarifying whether the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has been handed possession of the land allocated by NOIDA for the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in Khoda-Makanpur. The affidavit must also specify the timeline for establishing the STP.

The direction followed a report indicating that all wastewater generated from Khoda Nagar Palika flows through Delhi before entering the Kondli/NOIDA drain. The report also confirmed that possession of the site has not been transferred to the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, delaying commencement of the STP’s construction.

Counsel for NOIDA stated that land for the STP had been allotted to the Khoda-Makanpur municipality, but it had not yet been handed over to the Jal Nigam.

A compliance affidavit filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) presented analytical results from NOIDA’s STPs, based on samples drawn on October 15, 2025 by Shriram Institute for Industrial Research. However, it did not specify whether the results met applicable discharge norms. The SC therefore directed the CPCB to submit a more detailed affidavit confirming whether the samples complied with prescribed standards.

Noting that the October samples were collected when the extended 2025 monsoon had not yet ended, the Court instructed both CPCB and the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to draw fresh inlet and outlet samples from all eight STPs, as well as associated wetlands, within two weeks. Analytical reports must be placed on record by the next hearing on January 21, 2026.

Samples are also to be shared with the Delhi Jal Board and NOIDA for independent analysis. The Delhi Jal Board has been asked to respond to the compliance affidavit by the next date.