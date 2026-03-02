Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 24, 2026)

The Supreme Court issued sweeping directions on February 19, 2026 , to ensure strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 (SWM Rules, 2026), stressing that the executive must put in place “the requisite mechanism” to enforce them.

The court designated councillors, mayors, chairpersons, corporators and ward members as lead facilitators for source-segregation education. It directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to issue implementation directions to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

District collectors have been tasked with conducting infrastructure audits of solid waste management systems and reporting identified gaps and remedial steps to Chief Secretaries within a time-bound framework. Every local authority must set and communicate an outer deadline for achieving 100 per cent compliance.

Collectors have also been empowered to oversee the establishment, execution and handling of municipal solid waste by corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats within their jurisdiction. Any non-compliance by local bodies must be reported to the relevant state department and to central authorities.

Local authorities must email photographic evidence along with compliance reports to the District Collector’s office to verify progress in waste removal and infrastructure readiness. State pollution control boards have been directed to identify and fast-track infrastructure required for four-stream segregation — wet, dry, sanitary and special-care waste — including for bulk generators.

Local bodies must immediately communicate the SWM Rules, 2026 and a copy of the Supreme Court’s order to all identified bulk waste generators (BWGs). All BWGs are required to achieve full statutory compliance by March 31, 2026.

The MoEFCC has been directed to classify major corporations across the country on a performance bar, comparing achievements under the SWM Rules, 2016 with the stricter mandates of the 2026 Rules. The results are to be published on a centralised online portal to ensure transparency and public accountability.

The court further ordered authorities to file a joint sworn affidavit by March 25, 2026 — the date of the next hearing — certifying that foundational digital and physical infrastructure is in place. This includes registration of local bodies on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) centralised portal, operational material recovery facilities, procurement of four-stream compartmentalised vehicles, and establishment of escrow accounts for environmental compensation.

During proceedings, the bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice S V N Bhatti referred to the CPCB’s Annual Report 2021-22, which recorded that around 170,000 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste is generated nationwide. Of this, approximately 156,000 tonnes is collected, about 91,000 tonnes treated, and 41,000 tonnes landfilled.

“The demographic reality does not affirm the position claimed by the local bodies,” the bench observed, noting that while collection efficiency has improved in cities such as Bhopal and Indore, processing remains “a big bottleneck”.

Unprocessed waste, the court noted, frequently ends up in unscientific landfills or legacy dumpsites. The problem of uncollected and unaccounted waste remains a persistent national challenge.