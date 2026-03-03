Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 26, 2026)

NGT halts plan to convert Visakhapatnam ship into tourist spot

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) February 25, 2026 passed directions on a proposal to turn a ship that ran aground in Visakhapatnam into a tourist attraction.

The bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said that MV MAA is situated in CRZ–IB, an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone. Activities in the CRZ–IB zone are strictly regulated under the CRZ Notification, 2011. The proposed conversion includes structural stabilisation, installation of steel supports, pathways and a restaurant facility, with potential impacts on the intertidal ecosystem. The adequacy, design capacity, operational reliability, and monitoring mechanism of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP), particularly during high tide, cyclones and other extreme weather events, require scientific scrutiny.

Similarly, construction activities like installing steel supports and pathways could alter sediment transport, shoreline stability and coastal geomorphology, thus requiring expert evaluation by coastal engineers. Further, the solid waste management, food waste handling and prevention of untreated discharge into the sea are critical to ensuring no adverse environmental impact.

Further, neither CRZ clearance from the APCZMA nor forest clearance or any other required approvals from the competent authorities has been granted, the court pointed out.

The southern bench of NGT directed that no construction, stabilisation, installation of structures or tourism-related activities should be undertaken at the site. This includes ny preliminary works unless and until all necessary statutory approvals are obtained in accordance with law.

The Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) should complete its appraisal, including field inspection, evaluation of wastewater and solid waste management arrangements, verification of structural safety certification and assessment of coastal impacts, before recommending the clearance or passing any orders.

The forest department should process the diversion proposal strictly in accordance with statutory provisions, giving due consideration to the availability of alternative access routes and minimising ecological disturbance.

NGT had taken suo moto cognisance on the news item in the Hindu, October 29, 2023 titled Will the tide turn for the ship that ran aground in Vizag?.

The Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) filed reports stating that the project site falls under CRZ–IB (intertidal zone) and CRZ–II as per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.

It is stated in the report that the proposal was placed before the 59th Meeting of APCZMA held on November 14, 2023.

Upon examination, the authority did not grant clearance and sought detailed clarifications regarding the environmental impact of steel stabilization structures in the intertidal zone, potential alteration of natural coastal processes and sand movement, construction phase impacts (including debris and turbidity), detailed water balance and adequacy of the proposed STP capacity, safeguards to ensure zero discharge into marine waters, solid waste management (particularly food waste handling), structural safety certification of the vessel, and cyclone and disaster management measures, along with justification for the proposed access works.

In response to the clarifications sought by the APCZMA, the project proponent stated that water requirements would be met through authorized municipal tankers, and that wastewater generated from washrooms and by visitors would be treated in an in-built sewage treatment plant (STP) installed within the ship. Treated water is proposed to be reused for flushing and allied purposes, and no untreated discharge would be let into the sea. Solid waste, including food waste, is proposed to be segregated at source and handed over to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation or authorized recyclers.

The APCZMA constituted an inspection committee comprising expert members for field verification and directed coordination through APPCB. It was categorically stated that no CRZ clearance has been granted and that the proposal remains under appraisal.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in its report, August 12, 2024 stated that APTDC made a proposal on February 11, 2023 seeking diversion of 0.55 hectares of forest land. The proposal was forwarded to the state government and then to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The court was informed that the proposal is pending consideration.

Steps to mitigate methane emissions in Rajasthan

A report by the state of Rajasthan submitted before NGT stated that to prevent and reduce methane emissions from identified hotspots, the state of Rajasthan has taken a series of preventive, regulatory and administrative measures.

At the district level, the regional office in Jhunjhunu has issued detailed directions to the executive officers of Nagar Palika, Taranagar and Nagar Palika, Chirawa under the SWM Rules, Water Act and Air Act, mandating compliance with segregation, collection, processing, bio mining of legacy waste and development of sanitary landfill facilities.

The regional office of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board in Jhunjhunu issued a letter, May 23, 2024 to the urban local bodies of Taranagar and Chirawa calling upon them to submit the action taken in compliance with SWM Rules, 2016 at the dumpsites identified as methane hotspots by IIRS / ISRO.

The ULB of Taranagar submitted a response on May 28, 2024 explaining the steps taken on legacy waste, faecal sludge treatment plants, door to door compliance among others. The ULB of Chirawa had also submitted a compliance report.

The Department of Local Bodies, May 30, 2024 was asked to direct the concerned ULBs to ensure full compliance with SWM Rules, 2016 and to apply for environmental clearance, wherever applicable for the development of landfill sites and associated infrastructure.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Board has undertaken detailed inspections of the MSW dumpsites at Chirawa (Jhunjhunu) and Taranagar (Churu) on June 25, 2024 to assess the status of legacy waste, height and volume of waste, status of bio mining, fire incidents, leachate management, ambient air monitoring and methane measurement.

The district assessment reveals that around 68,951 MT of legacy waste is present at Chirawa dumpsite. Bio-mining commenced in May 2024 and was proposed to be completed by July 2025.

Based on the inspection findings, show cause notices were issued to the executive officers of Nagar Palika, Chirawa and Nagar Palika, Taranagar in July 2024 due to the absence of methane gas detectors, lack of ambient air quality monitoring, lack of sanitary landfill development and other non compliances of SWM Rules, 2016.

Notices were issued directing the ULBs to rectify the non-compliances and submit compliance reports. In the Barmer/Balotra region of Rajasthan, the preventive framework has been reinforced through repeated directions under SWM Rules 2016, Water Act, Air Act and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 requiring the Municipal Council, Barmer to apply for consent / authorisation and ensure proper management of municipal solid waste at the MSW disposal site, including ambient air monitoring and emission mitigation.

In the oil and gas context in Jaisalmer, the district report reflects that natural gas containing around 85 per cent methane is transported through a closed conduit pipeline to a gas based thermal power plant, with appropriate safety measures, thereby minimizing fugitive methane emissions.

NGT had taken suo moto cognisance of the news item titled Ahmedabad, Surat landfills among worst three methane hotspots in India published in The Times of India on February 7, 2024. It highlighted the existence of high level methane emission hotspots from municipal solid waste landfills and oil and gas facilities in four states, including Rajasthan, as identified by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Indian Space Research Organization.

The methane hotspot areas in Rajasthan, as identified in the joint committee assessment process, largely pertained to municipal solid waste dumpsites at Chirawa (Jhunjhunu) and Taranagar (Churu) and oil and gas facilities and associated waste management infrastructure in the Barmer / Balotra region.

The report dated December 3, 2025 was uploaded to the NGT site, February 26, 2026.

Waste management in Faridabad, Haryana

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on February 25, 2026 said in its report to NGT that the complaint of mismanagement of garbage dumped at the bye-pass road, Sector 21-A, Faridabad has been addressed.

The report stated that the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad completed the RCC pre-case boundary wall at the site. No waste is being allowed to be dumped outside the boundary wall of transfer station. Drone view photographs of the site was also annexed with the report.

Waste is being lifted regularly from the transfer station by the agency SVN Associates. The agency has been engaged for loading, carriage and transportation of solid waste from sector 21-A transfer station. Officials have been deployed by the corporation for the regular monitoring of the transfer station. Municipal Corporation Faridabad has taken strict enforcement measures to discourage to littering of waste in the city, public at large has been informed about imposition of penalty of Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 for littering of waste.

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad is actively and consistently monitoring the presence and movement of stray cattle both within and around the Sector-21 A transfer station. Monitoring is being carried out through the dedicated efforts of sanitation personnel stationed at the site under the routine supervision of the Medical Officer of Health. The corporation has deployed adequate personnel at the site to ensure effective site operation and maintenance. Both regular and outsourced staff have been deployed to oversee proper solid waste management.

Necessary steps are being initiated by the corporation to enhance illumination in and around the facility. The non-functional units have been replaced and additional street lights have been installed to ensure safety, visibility and operational efficiency during evening and night hours. In compliance to the NGT order, October 30, 2025, the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has also submitted the demand draft amounting to environmental compensation of Rs 1 lakh imposed on the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.