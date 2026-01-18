Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 16, 2026)

Provision of potable drinking water to all in Madhya Pradesh

A series of directions were issued by the central bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 15, 2026 to address contamination of potable drinking water supplied to urban populations across Madhya Pradesh.

The tribunal directed that uniform directions and guidelines be issued across the state and asked the state government and municipal corporations of all districts to develop a water mobile application for receiving complaints and supervising adequate water supply to citizens. Municipal corporations were directed to give wide publicity to the application and ensure its 24×7 functionality.

The tribunal further directed that steps be taken to eliminate transmission losses of water by adopting measures such as laying pipelines (where not already laid) and repairing leakages. Encroachments in and around all water bodies, including those from which water is drawn, must be removed, and illegal infiltration by all categories of persons must be stopped.

Municipal corporations were asked to work out a scheme to restrict construction activities during the summer months between March and July each year, and to regulate water supply ward-wise during this period to ensure that citizens receive water for consumption and other uses on alternate days.

Municipal corporations were also directed to regenerate water sources for supplying localities situated around bawaris (public wells) and tube wells. To achieve this, a plan should be developed and incorporated into the water application.

Municipal corporations, in coordination with the state government, were directed to prepare a comprehensive rainwater harvesting scheme, implement it rigorously, and amend by-laws to make non-compliance by individuals, establishments, state and Union government bodies, and all private and public institutions, including schools and colleges, punitive.

The tribunal further directed that all dairies with more than two milking cattle be relocated outside city limits to designated areas within four months from the date of communication of the order.

The State Urban Development Department and municipal corporations were directed to strengthen and operationalise a robust Management Information System (MIS) and a consumer-facing mobile application for drinking water supply. This system should facilitate regular disclosure of water quality parameters, test results from accredited laboratories, supply schedules, contamination alerts, and grievance redressal status.

The bench headed by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh also called for a report from a six-member joint committee, directing it to submit a factual and action-taken report within six weeks. The committee was asked to examine the rules, guidelines and directions, consult experts, and implement measures in a phased manner to ensure immediate action to control contamination and provide potable drinking water to citizens.

The NGT directed that a copy of the order be communicated to the Principal Secretary, Environment, Madhya Pradesh; Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Pollution Control Board; and the Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of all district headquarters for information and necessary action.

Illegal non-forest activities near Nahargarh Sanctuary

The NGT, on January 15, 2026 , directed the constitution of a three-member joint committee to examine allegations of non-forest activities being carried out without due permission, in violation of environmental rules, near the Nahargarh Sanctuary in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The committee will comprise the Collector, Jaipur district, and one representative each from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nahargarh, and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The committee has been directed to inspect the site and submit a factual and action-taken report within six weeks.

No illegal mining taking place in village Nizampura, Ajmer

According to the latest inspection, no mining activity was being carried out in village Nizampura, tehsil Nasirabad, district Ajmer, Rajasthan. The approved mining plan indicates the availability of mineral reserves, and the mining lease remains valid until 2061. Reclamation and final mine closure activities have not yet been undertaken at this stage.

The final mine closure plan will be implemented and submitted after cessation of mining. This was stated in a report filed by the State of Rajasthan on January 16, 2025 , in compliance with an NGT order dated August 22, 2025.

The mine was found to be non-operational during the inspection. No plantation activity was observed within the lease area, except for natural shrubs. Minor heaps of overburden were noticed within the lease area.

With respect to safety and environmental safeguards, it was submitted that the mining pits have been duly secured and fenced on all sides to prevent unauthorised access and ensure public safety. Continuous and regular monitoring is being carried out by the Mining Department and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to ensure that no illegal mining or environmental violations occur.