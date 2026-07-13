Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 10, 2026)

A study must be conducted to assess the obstruction to water flow caused by the construction of a French curve-shaped pedestrian bridge inside the Panzara river in Dhule district, Maharashtra, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) western bench said on July 9, 2026 .

The matter involves alleged encroachment into the river, with the structure extending 30 metres into the waterway, the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed.

The tribunal, however, said the six-month period sought by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Khadakwasla, to conduct the study was too long. It directed CWPRS to appear before the court and explain why it needed that much time to complete the study and submit its report.

In compliance with the NGT’s earlier order of June 22, 2026, the Public Works Department, Dhule, and the Public Works Department, Nashik, submitted a letter from CWPRS dated June 30, 2026. The letter gave a tentative budgetary proposal for “mathematical model studies” to assess changes in flow conditions because of the bridge’s construction inside the Panzara river.

The proposed study would cost Rs 12 lakh and take six months, CWPRS said. The Public Works Department, Dhule, and Public Works Department, Nashik, told the tribunal that six months was too long and that the project would become infructuous if delayed for that period.