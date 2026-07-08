Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 7, 2026)

Clear encroachments, prevent sewage in Chandlai Lake: NGT

The National Green Tribunal, on July 3, 2026, came down heavily on state authorities, especially the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for failing in their duty to protect Chandlai Lake from encroachment and garbage dumping.

"It is surprising that all these State authorities were bound to do their duty sincerely and honestly and with due diligence to enforce the rule of law, failed to exercise the duties in taking action against these units which have been narrated by the State PCB," noted the bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh.

The counsel for JDA sought two weeks to file a reply. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the central bench of NGT directed the Collector and the Municipal Commissioner of Jaipur to immediately take necessary action to remove encroachments from the waterbody.

They must also prevent untreated water or garbage from entering the lake. Further, the Municipal Corporation must immediately demolish constructions raised in violation of Section 4 of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 during the application's pendency, at the violator's cost.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has been directed to realise the environmental damage in accordance with the Supreme Court order (Goel Ganga Developers India Pvt Ltd Vs Union of India & Ors, 2018) and to "proceed to exercise its statutory duty to initiate the proceedings, prosecution as well as calculation and assessment of environmental damage in accordance with rules".

NGT directed submission of action taken report by the Collector, Municipal Corporation and the Member Secretary, Rajasthan SPCB within two weeks.

The petition highlighted continuous encroachment, industrial waste discharge and pollution by textile units on Chandlai Lake, which is recognised as a Ramsar site and is an inland waterbody over 140 years old with historical and cultural significance. The dam was constructed around 1872 and the lake is home to hundreds of migratory birds.

During the course of the proceedings, a joint committee was constituted including members of the Central Pollution Control Board, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, Water Resource Department, Rajasthan State Wetland Authority and representative from the Collector, Jaipur, who visited the site. They examined the matter and submitted the report that around 1,163 textile units are operating in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 , and discharging the untreated water / chemical water into the water body.

The applicant also noted that the CETP that was reported by the authorities to be functional was lying defunct despite lapse of almost 21 years. The was raised before the High Court. The alleged that the effluent treatment plants either have not been installed or have not made operational.

The State of Rajasthan filed a reply stating that marking encroachments in the Chandlai dam catchment area is ongoing. Since the land in the catchment area belongs to the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), the Water Resource Department marks encroachments and sends letters for action. However, the JDA habitually fails to act against encroachers, causing encroachments to increase.

Second thing which has been highlighted for which a report has been called from the JDA vide previous order and reply has not been filed, is transfer of land by the JDA. Regarding the land recorded under the state government, a report was requested from the JDA concerning the authority under which the land was transferred, but this information has not been updated.

The state counsel submitted that as per joint committee report, around 1,255 units have been established in and around the Sanganer area and all these textile industries are operating in non-conforming areas without obtaining the necessary permissions from local bodies, the department, the Revenue Department and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

Panel to inspect resort near Sariska tiger reserve

NGT directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Rajasthan July 6, 2026 to file a response on whether Ananta Spa and Resort Ajabgarh in Gwada Kundaal village in Pratapgarh tehsil of Alwar district was set up after obtaining the necessary environmental clearances and permissions.

The regional director of the western region, Jaipur Central Ground Water Board and Ananta Spa and Resort were also directed by the central bench of the NGT to submit responses.

A four-member joint committee was directed by the court to be constituted to look into the matter. The committee was directed to visit the place and submit the factual and action taken report. The NGT will next hear the case on September 7, 2026.

The applicant alleged that the resort was built without obtaining necessary environmental clearances and permissions. Also, the commercial establishment is situated within a kilometre of the Sariska tiger reserve boundaries.

The resort, with more than 75 rooms, banquet halls, swimming pools and other ancillary activities, has a built-up area exceeding 20,000 square metres. As per Schedule 8 (a) of the Environmental Impact Assesment Notification, obtaining environmental clearance before construction is obligatory.

Apart from operating without clearances from the Rajasthan State Pollution Board or the National Wildlife Board, the resort has been also been abstracting groundwater without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Central Ground Water Authority.

Furthermore, one of Ananta's constructions is on khasra 92 of Gwada Kundaal village, which is recorded as a gair mumkin naala. The law prevents land comprising water resources to be used for commercial purposes. Thus, the applicant noted that Ananta has committed numerous violations of environmental norms.

Additionally, the Additional Chief Secretary Forests issued comprehensive directions, via an order dated July 12, 2024, to concerned officers regarding the illegal operation of commercial establishments within the periphery of buffer zones / eco sensitive zones of protected areas.

The directions issued in 2015, which imposed a blanket ban on commercial operations within one kilometre of protected areas, were made absolute for all protected areas with positive modifications. The authorities were asked to ensure compliance with wildlife clearance, forest clearance and the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. They were also directed not to convert the land for commercial purposes until comments from the forest department were received, requiring strict compliance with the guidelines and directions from the concerned officers, the application stated.

Rajasthan air pollution control funds underutilised

NGT heard the matter on vehicular pollution in Rajasthan on July 6, 2026 . The counsel for the state of Rajasthan submitted that while the state notified rules for utilising green funds, the funds designated for pollution control (air pollution) have not been properly utilised.

The state sought time to file details regarding fund utilisation for at least the last five years. The court directed that the submissions must be filed within two weeks.

The matter concerns vehicular pollution in Rajasthan and the resulting air quality degradation, especially in cities like Jaipur.