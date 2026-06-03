Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 2, 2026)

Stone quarrying near Navi Mumbai cancer hospital

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, in its report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on June 1, 2026, expressed concerns about the ongoing stone quarrying activities in close proximity to its premises. Blasting operations generate vibrations that cause structural damage to campus buildings.

The report by ACTREC expressed concern over unregulated quarrying and stated that dust clouds frequently exceed permissible limits, posing respiratory hazards to staff and patients undergoing chemotherapy. The report further stated that high precision medical equipment, such as proton beam therapy and radiotherapy accelerators require a vibration free environment. The health and safety of cancer patients is important and the continued quarrying in such close proximity is a matter of concern for the institution.

The report also included a copy of the structural audit report July 2, 2025, which mentioned damages to nearby buildings. The report said that Parijat Building is located in close proximity to hill areas where continuous stone blasting and quarrying activities are being carried out.

These operations have resulted in frequent toxic dust emissions and intense ground vibrations. The repeated shockwaves and tremors generated form the blasting work have had a cumulative impact on the structural stability of the building. Over time, this has led to the development of cracks in internal walls, hollow and loosened flooring, detachment of plaster and signs of foundational distress in several flats.

Illegal felling of trees at Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

The eastern bench of NGT, on May 29, 2026, directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to submit a response regarding complaints of unauthorised tree felling in the Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), due to the ongoing New Bongaigaon–Goalpara Town–Kamakhya railway track doubling.

In addition to MoEFCC, the Assam State Pollution Control Board, Northern Frontier Railway (NFR), divisional forest officer and Guwahati Wildlife Division were also directed to submit their replies. Respondents have been directed to file their response within two months and the next hearing of the case has been scheduled for August 21, 2026.

The applicant submitted that Deepar Beel is a Ramsar wetland and notified wildlife sanctuary that constitutes a critical elephant corridor and biodiversity hotspot. The wetland also provides vital ecosystem services for Guwahati, acting as a natural flood buffer during the monsoon and sustaining, local livelihoods and hydrological stability.

Despite conditions set by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife on February 22, 2024, which required minimal tree felling, around 200 trees have been earmarked and about 100 mature, century-old trees have already been cut down in direct contravention of these conditions.

The applicant further submitted that the project proposal on the Parivesh portal seeks forest and wildlife clearance for diverting only 0.52 hectares of forest land within the sanctuary, out of a total requirement of 13.31 hectares. However, the remaining 12.79 hectares, which fall within the default ESZ, lack supporting documents and no proposal has been uploaded on the platform. This omission raises serious compliance concerns.

Although applications for clearances have been filed on the Parivesh portal, the project has not yet received forest or wildlife clearance, as the applications are still pending in the processing stages, the application filed by Durlav Talukdar stated.

Animal carcass incinerator in Anand approved after scrutiny: Gujarat Pollution Control Board

Installation of a 9 tonnes per month capacity dead animal carcass incinerator at survey number 2694 near Samarkha Chokdi, Anand taluka and district, Gujarat, does not pose an environmental or public health threat to the surrounding area. This was stated in the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) report filed before the NGT, May 29, 2026.

An application was filed before the NGT seeking a stay against the statutory regulatory consent to establish (CTE) order passed by GPCB for the incinerator's installation.

The GPCB report stated that the Karamsad Anand Municipal Corporation (KAMC) filed a fresh CTE application with GPCB for installing the 9 tonnes per month capacity dead animal carcass incinerator.

GPCB processed the application after full technical, legal and environmental scrutiny. Considering the latest categorization issued by the CPCB, this common municipal facility is covered under the 'Blue Category Essential Environmental Services' for domestic / household activities, as all municipal facilities fall under this category.

The CPCB categorization guidelines clarify that human settlements whether located in rural, urban or eco-sensitive areas generate sewage, solid waste and C&D waste, which must be managed to prevent adverse impacts on the environment and human health. Basic environmental management facilities are required to be established for this purpose.

The CPCB further clarifies that such facilities — including STPs, MSW management facilities, sanitary landfills, material recovery facilities, bio-methanation, bio-composting and waste-to-energy units — are "essential environmental services which play a vital role in protecting environment and human health" and are "primarily set up for prevention, control and abatement of soil, water and air pollution".

Dead animal carcass incinerator falls within this description and the blue category classification was thus correctly applied by the GPCB. Regarding land use, KAMC established before GPCB that the land bearing survey number 2694 was allotted to Anand Municipality and is vested in the municipality for the purpose of a slaughterhouse. The facility at the site was previously operated as a slaughterhouse as approved by the local authority.

In view of the requirements for environmental protection, public health and scientific management, the existing facility has been upgraded and repurposed into a carcass incineration plant. The report further mentioned that KAMC submitted to GPCB a committee order issued by the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority May 16, 2025 specifically directing Anand Mahanagarpalika to establish an incinerator facility for the safe and scientific disposal of animal carcasses instead of burying them in the Anand district.