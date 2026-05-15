Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 14, 2026)

Despite a significant amount being spent on the cleanliness of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, or RKMP, in Bhopal, the overall cleanliness at the station is highly unsatisfactory, the National Green Tribunal heard on May 14, 2026 .

The application stated that the station’s cleaning contract had been awarded to Pratham Cleaning Service for three years, with approximately Rs 7 lakh being spent every month. This amounts to nearly Rs 80-90 lakh annually.

It alleged that cleaning staff were often absent in many areas and, instead of performing their duties, were reportedly found roaming around. Even where cleaning was carried out, the application alleged negligence in the proper disposal of waste.

Garbage packed in polythene bags was reportedly being placed on goods trains, from where it eventually fell on to the tracks. As per protocol, cleaning staff must collect garbage at designated points so that it can be picked up easily by municipal vehicles.

However, instead of following this system, the staff allegedly placed waste on the racks of goods trains. Complaints about poor cleanliness within the station premises have also continued to surface. Piles of garbage are often seen behind platform benches, the application said. Cleaning is reportedly carried out only after complaints are raised, indicating a lack of regular monitoring and accountability.

Photographs submitted with the application allegedly show garbage being loaded on to the racks of goods trains, shifting the responsibility to other stations. The application alleged that, instead of following the process for disposal or transfer to a disposal facility, the authorities or the contractor had adopted a secondary method of transporting waste by train to other stations to avoid transportation and disposal costs.

The central bench of the NGT directed notices to be issued to the state of Madhya Pradesh through the District Magistrate, Bhopal Collectorate; the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board; Bhopal Municipal Corporation; the Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal; Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal; and the contractor dealing with solid waste management at the station.

The respondents have been directed to submit their replies within six weeks.

The tribunal also directed the constitution of a committee comprising the DRM, Bhopal, and one representative nominated by the Member Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action-taken report.