Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 14, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal has sought responses over allegations of poor cleanliness and improper waste disposal at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.
The tribunal directed a joint committee to inspect the station and submit a factual and action-taken report.
In Rajasthan’s Didwana district, the NGT ordered an inquiry into alleged illegal mining on protected grazing land in Koliya village.
The tribunal also directed a joint committee to inspect a brick kiln in Bhilwara district accused of operating without mandatory pollution-control measures.
The cases raise concerns over solid waste management, land degradation, air pollution, water contamination and regulatory compliance.
Despite a significant amount being spent on the cleanliness of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, or RKMP, in Bhopal, the overall cleanliness at the station is highly unsatisfactory, the National Green Tribunal heard on .
The application stated that the station’s cleaning contract had been awarded to Pratham Cleaning Service for three years, with approximately Rs 7 lakh being spent every month. This amounts to nearly Rs 80-90 lakh annually.
It alleged that cleaning staff were often absent in many areas and, instead of performing their duties, were reportedly found roaming around. Even where cleaning was carried out, the application alleged negligence in the proper disposal of waste.
Garbage packed in polythene bags was reportedly being placed on goods trains, from where it eventually fell on to the tracks. As per protocol, cleaning staff must collect garbage at designated points so that it can be picked up easily by municipal vehicles.
However, instead of following this system, the staff allegedly placed waste on the racks of goods trains. Complaints about poor cleanliness within the station premises have also continued to surface. Piles of garbage are often seen behind platform benches, the application said. Cleaning is reportedly carried out only after complaints are raised, indicating a lack of regular monitoring and accountability.
Photographs submitted with the application allegedly show garbage being loaded on to the racks of goods trains, shifting the responsibility to other stations. The application alleged that, instead of following the process for disposal or transfer to a disposal facility, the authorities or the contractor had adopted a secondary method of transporting waste by train to other stations to avoid transportation and disposal costs.
The central bench of the NGT directed notices to be issued to the state of Madhya Pradesh through the District Magistrate, Bhopal Collectorate; the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board; Bhopal Municipal Corporation; the Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal; Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal; and the contractor dealing with solid waste management at the station.
The respondents have been directed to submit their replies within six weeks.
The tribunal also directed the constitution of a committee comprising the DRM, Bhopal, and one representative nominated by the Member Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action-taken report.
A two-member joint committee was directed by the NGT’s central bench on to submit a factual and action-taken report on allegations of illegal mining on grazing land in Koliya village, Didwana district, Rajasthan.
The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit its report within six weeks. The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and logistical support.
The application, filed by Megha Ram, stated that excavation was taking place without environmental clearance, permissions or pollution-control measures, causing dust pollution, land degradation and harm to the surrounding environment and residents.
GPS map camera photographs dated November 16, 2025 and December 22, 2025 allegedly show continuous excavation, exposed land and the absence of safeguards such as water sprinkling and dust-control measures.
Jamabandi records and the NIC-Bhunaksha map confirm that the land is recorded as gochar land and is legally protected, the application said. Therefore, it cannot be used for mining.
The application further stated that heavy blasting and excavation near the residential area had caused strong vibrations, resulting in cracks in the applicant’s house and making it unsafe to live in.
Noting that a substantial environmental issue had been raised in the application, which alleged that a brick kiln in Badanpura village, Jahazpur tehsil, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, was operating without mandatory pollution-control measures, the NGT on directed the constitution of a joint committee to look into the matter.
The committee, comprising one representative each from the Collector, Bhilwara, and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, has been directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action-taken report within six weeks.
The tribunal also directed notices to be issued to the respondents, including the brick kiln owner and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The respondents have been directed to submit their replies within six weeks.
The application stated that the brick kiln was operating without valid land-use conversion approvals and without consent to establish and consent to operate from the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
It alleged that the project proponent had failed to comply with essential environmental safeguards, including the use of zig-zag technology, greenbelt plantation, permission from the Central Ground Water Board and stack-emission monitoring.
The operation of the brick kiln has caused serious environmental damage, the application said.
Emissions of black smoke, dust and particulate matter have degraded local air quality and endangered public health, especially for nearby villagers and road users, it alleged.
Ash and pollutants from the kiln have also contaminated nearby water bodies, including a seasonal pond and nala, making the water unfit for cattle and causing livestock illnesses, the application said.
It added that continued pollution had harmed surrounding agricultural land, reducing soil quality and crop productivity in the seasonally farm-dependent area.