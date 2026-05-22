Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 21, 2026)

DJB blames DUSIB for infra gaps impeding sewage management

The failure of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to identify, develop and provide technically feasible single discharge points from the jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters cannot render the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) liable for the continuing discharge of untreated sewage into stormwater drains, stated the report filed by DJB on May 20, 2026.

The obligation of DJB commences only after sewage from the concerned JJ clusters is properly collected, channelised and brought to a single discharge point capable of being connected with the existing sewerage network.

The creation of internal collection infrastructure, consolidation of scattered sewage outfalls, laying of internal drains within JJ clusters and development of a technically feasible single-point discharge mechanism fall squarely within the domain of DUSIB. In the absence of such foundational infrastructure from DUSIB, DJB cannot connect multiple scattered and unregulated sewage outfalls directly into the sewerage network.

The report submitted that the status report filed by DUSIB itself acknowledges that DUSIB does not undertake laying of sewer lines in the jhuggi jhopri clusters and that the same are to be provided by DJB only upon availability of technically feasible discharge points and requisite supporting infrastructure.

DUSIB has stated that around 680 Jan Suvidha complexes are either connected to DJB sewer lines or septic tanks but it denied granting permission to connect drains in DUSIB sewer lines by DJB.

DJB said that "the obligations sought to be cast upon DJB by DUSIB are misconceived in as much as DJB cannot independently provide sewer connectivity inside JJ clusters unless a technically feasbible and consolidated discharge point is first identified and provided by DUSIB".

During the course of proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 1, 2026, DJB had stated that if DUSIB provides single discharge point of untreated sewage from each JJ cluster, then DJB would be able to connect that discharge point with the sewage networks so that untreated wastewater from the JJ clusters is not discharged in the stormwater drain.

NGT directed DUSIB to respond and place on record whether DUSIB has any scheme for establishing a single discharge point from the JJ cluster. DJB had requested DUSIB May 8, 2026 for necessary assistance and cooperation for implementation of the NGT order dated February 3, 2026 but no response has been received till date.

DJB is taking all necessary and expeditious steps to ensure complete interception, diversion and treatment of sewage from all identified drains, subject to receiving requisite permissions from the concerned authorities, the DJB report said.

It stated that DJB has been actively undertaking measures to intercept and divert sewage flowing into various drains, including those ultimately discharging into the Barapullah drain system. As part of these efforts, 17 of the 43 identified drains have already been successfully trapped, and substantial progress has been made in preventing untreated sewage from entering the river system.

Additionally, one drain is on the verge of being trapped, while 22 drains are under execution. Six of these are targeted for completion by June 30, 2026 and remaining 16 by December 31, 2026. One drain falls under NDMC jurisdiction, and coordination with the concerned authority is active for this drain. Two drains are proposed for decentralized sewage treatment plants (DSTPs); they are currently under the bidding process and are likely to be completed within two years after the work is awarded.

Guidelines on MSW incineration-based WtE plants

On May 20, 2026, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted its report to NGT on guidelines for municipal solid waste incineration-based waste-to-energy (WtE) plants. The report was in compliance to NGT order, February 10, 2026.

The report stated that CPCB, March 9, 2026 constituted a Working Committee to finalise the guidelines. The scope of work of the committee was three fold:

1. To examine the Draft "Guidelines on MSW incineration based WtE Plants prepared by CPCB & review of comments received from stakeholders on the draft guidelines from the stakeholders.

2. Review of Draft Guidelines in line with the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 notified by MoEF&CC.

3. Committee may invite or consult the other stakeholder's organisations, if required.

The report stated that the revised guidelines on MSW incineration-based WtE plants have been prepared and revised in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, based on the deliberations held by the working committee constituted for the purpose during meetings held. The committee also consulted stakeholders such as WtE plant operators during the course of revision of the guidelines.

The revised guidelines by the working committee has been communicated to the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) / Pollution Control Committees (PCC) and other stakeholders for their inputs vide CPCB letter, May 20, 2026. The guidelines have also been posted on the CPCB website for comments / inputs from stakeholders and would be finalised after considering comments / suggestions received from various stakeholders.

Waste disposal site for Bhimavaram Municipality

The Supreme Court on May 19, 2026 asked the Andhra Pradesh counsel to seek instructions and file an affidavit disclosing whether an alternate site for waste disposal has been made available to the Bhimavaram municipality, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

The affidavit should also indicate whether, if the alternate site has been allotted, the same is being used and whether any dispute in respect thereto has been raised before any court.

The matter related to the dispute over Bhimavaram municipality's decision to establish a solid waste management compost yard on a plot in Yenamadurru village.