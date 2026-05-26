Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 22, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal on May 20, 2026 said that, considering traffic requirements, the administration had decided to construct and widen the 16-km road project from Asharam Tiraha on Karond Road, Bhopal, to Ratnagiri Tiraha on the Ayodhya Bypass in Bhopal. The project is to be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The decision could not be challenged unless it violated any law or constitutional mandate, NGT said. No material had been placed before it to show that the respondents had violated any rule or law while widening the road, said the bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Sheo Kumar Singh.

The high-level committee constituted by the state government, headed by the additional chief secretary and comprising members from the forest and environment departments, had reconsidered and re-examined the project and found it suitable, subject to certain conditions, the tribunal said.

The length of the project was less than 100 kilometres and, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification dated July 14, 2022, it was exempt from the requirement of environmental clearance, NGT noted.

The court directed the respondents to comply with the Madhya Pradesh Vrakshon Ka Parirakshan Nagriya Kshetra Adhiniyam, 2001. If the number of trees to be felled for any development project exceeds the limit prescribed in the notification issued by the state government, the matter should be referred to the high-level centrally empowered committee constituted by Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Rules relating to compensatory plantation, compulsory afforestation, maintenance, the Green Highways Policy, plantation, transplantation, beautification and the Maintenance Policy, 2015 must be complied with, ensuring the survival of the trees, the order said. Compensatory plantation work would be periodically monitored for 15 years by a technical committee comprising members from the forest department, municipal corporation, horticulture department and the State Pollution Control Board.

Since the project is a nationally important inter-state connecting National Highway, the respondents must complete it within a fixed timeframe after fully complying with environmental rules, local laws and NHAI guidelines, the order said.

Permission for tree felling had been obtained from the competent authority and was duly approved by the Centrally Empowered Committee, the NGT said. Therefore, there was no illegality in the permission granted by the respondent authority.

NHAI was directed to submit a report detailing the total amount deposited with the relevant authority — the forest department, municipal corporation or tree officers in Madhya Pradesh — over the past five years. The report must include year-wise details and, where records are available, explain how the funds were utilised.

The member secretary of the Madhya Pradesh State Pollution Control Board was directed to collect information on the utilisation of funds deposited for plantation or re-afforestation under National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority, or for tree felling with the municipal corporation or social forestry department. The information must include the year-wise survival rate of trees over the past five years.