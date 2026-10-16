Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 14, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 14, 2026, directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file a fresh affidavit providing details of its plans to clear the waste and silt dumped at the Singhola site.

The MCD had filed a status report on October 13, 2026, outlining the current situation.

According to the report, the MCD began depositing silt at Singhola in July 2025 because of the urgency of pre-monsoon desilting operations. It maintained that only silt removed from drains during annual desilting operations, undertaken to maintain drainage flow, had been dumped at the site. No other types of waste or road dust and grit (RDG) had been deposited there, it said.

Since July 2025, approximately 59,173.947 metric tonnes (MT) of silt have been deposited at Singhola.

To prevent the formation of new waste mounds, the MCD has begun setting up a facility at Singhola with a capacity to process and dispose of 700 tonnes per day of fresh waste and silt. The 59,173.947 MT of silt already dumped at the site would also be processed and disposed of once the facility becomes operational.

The contract to establish the facility was awarded on July 7, 2026.

However, the bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that the MCD's affidavit did not disclose the nature of the contract awarded, the timeline for clearing the accumulated waste, details of the proposed processing facility or the steps being taken to clear the site.

The NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a Hindustan Times report, New waste mounds creep up on capital, published on November 4, 2024. The article highlighted poor waste management practices that had led to the growth of two waste mounds at Singhola and Narela.