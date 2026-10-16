Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 14, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to submit a fresh affidavit detailing its plan to clear approximately 59,174 metric tonnes of silt dumped at the Singhola site.
MCD said a facility capable of processing 700 tonnes of waste and silt per day was being established at Singhola, but NGT questioned the lack of a clear timeline and details of the project.
NGT sought MCD’s response to a complaint concerning a waste collection point in Jangpura-A Colony, allegedly posing health risks to a nearby children’s home and religious institution.
The tribunal formed a joint committee to investigate alleged encroachment on a 0.737-hectare waterbody in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where residential construction was reportedly taking place.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 14, 2026, directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file a fresh affidavit providing details of its plans to clear the waste and silt dumped at the Singhola site.
The MCD had filed a status report on October 13, 2026, outlining the current situation.
According to the report, the MCD began depositing silt at Singhola in July 2025 because of the urgency of pre-monsoon desilting operations. It maintained that only silt removed from drains during annual desilting operations, undertaken to maintain drainage flow, had been dumped at the site. No other types of waste or road dust and grit (RDG) had been deposited there, it said.
Since July 2025, approximately 59,173.947 metric tonnes (MT) of silt have been deposited at Singhola.
To prevent the formation of new waste mounds, the MCD has begun setting up a facility at Singhola with a capacity to process and dispose of 700 tonnes per day of fresh waste and silt. The 59,173.947 MT of silt already dumped at the site would also be processed and disposed of once the facility becomes operational.
The contract to establish the facility was awarded on July 7, 2026.
However, the bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that the MCD's affidavit did not disclose the nature of the contract awarded, the timeline for clearing the accumulated waste, details of the proposed processing facility or the steps being taken to clear the site.
The NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a Hindustan Times report, New waste mounds creep up on capital, published on November 4, 2024. The article highlighted poor waste management practices that had led to the growth of two waste mounds at Singhola and Narela.
Counsel representing the MCD sought time from the NGT on October 14, 2026, to obtain instructions and place the civic body's position on record in a case concerning a dhalao, or waste collection point, in Jangpura-A Colony, Delhi.
The tribunal will next hear the matter on February 3, 2027.
The applicant alleged that the dhalao, located near a religious institution and a children's home, posed a health hazard.
Counsel for the applicant submitted that a similar dhalao in Jangpura Extension had already been closed, with waste collected from the area now being transported through the portable compactor transfer station (PCTS) at Pant Nagar.
The applicant argued that the problem in Jangpura-A Colony could be addressed in the same way, by closing the existing dhalao and redirecting waste to the Pant Nagar PCTS.
Dhalaos are typically three-walled, open waste collection structures where sanitation workers deposit daily waste before it is loaded onto larger trucks for transportation.
The National Green Tribunal on October 14, 2026, directed the constitution of a joint committee to investigate allegations of encroachment on a waterbody in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The committee will comprise representatives of the Member Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Regional Officer of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Lucknow, the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Wetland Authority and the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.
The committee has been directed to visit the site and determine the original area of the waterbody using old revenue records. It must also establish the waterbody's existing area, identify any encroachments and determine who is responsible for them.
According to the applicant, land recorded under khasra numbers 186 and 190, measuring approximately 0.560 hectares and 0.1770 hectares respectively, is classified as a waterbody, or johad (pond), with a combined area of approximately 0.7370 hectares.
Counsel for the applicant referred to revenue records to support the claim that the land was officially recorded as a waterbody.
The applicant alleged that a person named Asad Ali had encroached upon the waterbody and was constructing residential houses and other permanent structures on the land.
The applicant's counsel also referred to photographs submitted with the application and alleged that the waterbody land had been divided into plots for construction.
Counsel further submitted that representations had been sent to several authorities, including the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, but no action had been taken.