Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 22, 2025)

A report highlighting recurring challenges in forest management and loss of forest cover in the North-Eastern region was submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 11, 2025 .

The NGT, on August 7, 2025, had appointed Dhruv Tamta as Amicus Curiae to assist the court. The proceedings were initiated suo motu based on a news article titled Assam's forests shrink by 83.92 sq km in just two years , published on news website Assamtribune.com on December 22, 2024, which highlighted significant forest cover loss in Assam and other North-Eastern states.

The report by the Amicus Curiae compiled and analysed the information submitted by Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura, and presented a summary of key issues and recommendations for the NGT’s consideration. Each state submitted a detailed affidavit presenting data, explaining reasons for any discrepancies or loss, and outlining remedial actions taken.

Assam acknowledged the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 finding of an 86.66 square kilometre decrease inside its Recorded Forest Area (RFA)/green wash. Dima Hasao district was identified as the primary contributor, where loss was attributed to the traditional practice of jhum cultivation in Unclassed State Forest (USF) areas over which the Forest Department has no administrative control.

Additionally, 95.55 sq km (9,555.497 hectare) of forest land was diverted for developmental works between 2020 and 2025. In Cachar and Hailakandi districts, forest loss was attributed to severe encroachment from across the inter-state border with Mizoram. In Chirang district, encroachment by local indigenous communities was cited as the cause, with the Assam government currently undertaking eviction processes.

Assam contended that since the state government had cleared over 10,000 ha (100 sq km) of forest area from encroachment, which is yet to regenerate, the “actual forest loss is very minimal or non-existent”.

In the case of Mizoram, the allegation was of the highest forest loss — 178.42 sq km as per the news report. However, in its compliance affidavit dated February 28, 2025, Mizoram presented data contradicting this allegation. The state submitted that between 2001 and 2023, forest cover had actually increased from 17,494 sq km to 17,990.46 sq km.

Tree cover also showed a substantial increase—from 95 sq km in 2001 to 567.80 sq km in 2023. The affidavit acknowledged that some forest areas had been diverted for infrastructure development projects but clarified that compensatory afforestation had been undertaken on non-forest lands.

The report filed by Tripura acknowledged pressures on its forest cover, citing shifting cultivation as the primary reason for changes. A total of 64.11 sq km has been diverted for various purposes over the past 20 years. An area of 90.19 sq km of forest land is used for rubber plantations, with felling of old trees for replanting temporarily accounting for a reduction in cover.

Further, 1,868.19 sq km has been allocated as forest patta to 131,564 families. On these lands, forestry crops are often replaced by rubber trees for livelihood, contributing to the loss of natural forest cover.

The Amicus Curiae recommended a robust audit mechanism for compensatory afforestation projects focusing on survival rates, species selection (prioritising native flora) and ecological functionality of newly planted areas. The report also called for stronger support for communities practising shifting cultivation by providing sustainable agricultural alternatives and livelihood assistance to reduce dependence on forest clearing.