Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 22, 2025)

A report highlighting recurring challenges in forest management and loss of forest cover in the North-Eastern region was submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on .
The NGT, on August 7, 2025, had appointed Dhruv Tamta as Amicus Curiae to assist the court. The proceedings were initiated suo motu based on a news article titled , published on news website Assamtribune.com on December 22, 2024, which highlighted significant forest cover loss in Assam and other North-Eastern states.
The report by the Amicus Curiae compiled and analysed the information submitted by Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura, and presented a summary of key issues and recommendations for the NGT’s consideration. Each state submitted a detailed affidavit presenting data, explaining reasons for any discrepancies or loss, and outlining remedial actions taken.
Assam acknowledged the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 finding of an 86.66 square kilometre decrease inside its Recorded Forest Area (RFA)/green wash. Dima Hasao district was identified as the primary contributor, where loss was attributed to the traditional practice of jhum cultivation in Unclassed State Forest (USF) areas over which the Forest Department has no administrative control.
Additionally, 95.55 sq km (9,555.497 hectare) of forest land was diverted for developmental works between 2020 and 2025. In Cachar and Hailakandi districts, forest loss was attributed to severe encroachment from across the inter-state border with Mizoram. In Chirang district, encroachment by local indigenous communities was cited as the cause, with the Assam government currently undertaking eviction processes.
Assam contended that since the state government had cleared over 10,000 ha (100 sq km) of forest area from encroachment, which is yet to regenerate, the “actual forest loss is very minimal or non-existent”.
In the case of Mizoram, the allegation was of the highest forest loss — 178.42 sq km as per the news report. However, in its compliance affidavit dated February 28, 2025, Mizoram presented data contradicting this allegation. The state submitted that between 2001 and 2023, forest cover had actually increased from 17,494 sq km to 17,990.46 sq km.
Tree cover also showed a substantial increase—from 95 sq km in 2001 to 567.80 sq km in 2023. The affidavit acknowledged that some forest areas had been diverted for infrastructure development projects but clarified that compensatory afforestation had been undertaken on non-forest lands.
The report filed by Tripura acknowledged pressures on its forest cover, citing shifting cultivation as the primary reason for changes. A total of 64.11 sq km has been diverted for various purposes over the past 20 years. An area of 90.19 sq km of forest land is used for rubber plantations, with felling of old trees for replanting temporarily accounting for a reduction in cover.
Further, 1,868.19 sq km has been allocated as forest patta to 131,564 families. On these lands, forestry crops are often replaced by rubber trees for livelihood, contributing to the loss of natural forest cover.
The Amicus Curiae recommended a robust audit mechanism for compensatory afforestation projects focusing on survival rates, species selection (prioritising native flora) and ecological functionality of newly planted areas. The report also called for stronger support for communities practising shifting cultivation by providing sustainable agricultural alternatives and livelihood assistance to reduce dependence on forest clearing.
The state of Maharashtra has launched a series of targeted initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), , , AMRUT 2.0, and schemes aimed at bridging existing gaps in sewerage and waste treatment capacity, and ensuring that all urban areas, including rapidly growing and underserved regions, receive adequate sanitation services.
This was stated in the six-monthly report filed by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on , before the NGT.
Detailed project reports (DPR) for 337 urban local bodies (ULB) have been approved for a project cost of Rs 2,406.41 crore under solid waste management. Under SBM (U) 2.0, two waste-to-energy (WtE) projects with a combined capacity of 775 tonnes per day (TPD) and a total project cost of Rs 55.80 crore (Greater Mumbai 600 TPD and Thane 175 TPD) have been sanctioned.
The Greater Mumbai WtE project (600 TPD) is under construction. In Thane, a 600 TPD pre-sorting plant has been constructed and is operational. Additionally, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has constructed a 700 TPD (14 MW) WtE plant on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, which is operational. A 750 TPD WtE plant at Pune Municipal Corporation is currently under construction.
Legacy waste remediation has been approved under the City Solid Waste Action Plan (CSWAP) for 186 ULBs with a total project cost of Rs 2,503.88 crore. Administrative approval was accorded to all 186 dumpsites, via Government Resolutions dated August 10, 2022, and August 31, 2023. The state has set March 31, 2026, as the compliance deadline (except for Deonar, Mumbai).
At the Deonar dumpsite in Greater Mumbai, a tender was published on May 14, 2025, for 18.5 million tonnes of waste, covering reclamation of 100 hectares of land. The legacy waste bioremediation work is expected to be completed within three years.
At the Mulund dumpsite, 67 per cent of the remediation work has been completed — 4.5 million tonnes out of 7 million tonnes of legacy waste has been treated. The remaining work is expected to be completed by March 2026.
Maharashtra has initiated procurement for the development of sewage treatment plants (STPs) for 358 ULBs with a combined capacity of 1,650 MLD, with execution expected to be completed by December 2026.
In compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, suitable sites for solid waste processing facilities have been identified for all 403 ULBs. Suitable sites for 381 ULBs (with populations below 0.5 million) have been identified for establishing common regional sanitary landfill facilities for clusters of local authorities.
Out of 273 identified dumpsites, 239 ULBs have completed bioremediation or capping of old and abandoned sites. The remaining 34 ULBs are expected to complete work by March 2026, except for Deonar, which is targeted for completion by 2028.
No hotspots of informal storage, handling, processing, or burning of e-waste have been identified in Sikkim, stated the report filed by the state in compliance with the NGT’s order dated May 28, 2025.
The report, dated , noted that Sikkim has no producers, manufacturers, recyclers, refurbishers, bulk consumers, or dismantlers operating within its territory, nor are any such entities from the state registered under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.
Sikkim also does not have consumers who utilise one thousand or more units of electrical and electronic equipment annually. These circumstances have posed significant difficulties in preparing a complete inventory, and accordingly, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) Sikkim has sought guidance from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to enable a more robust process of inventorisation.
To facilitate collection and disposal of e-waste, SPCB Sikkim has ensured that all urban local bodies continue to maintain e-waste collection centres despite the absence of recycling or refurbishing facilities. The concerned departments are being directed, in line with CPCB’s guidance, to encourage the establishment of recycling industries in the state. SPCB Sikkim is coordinating with CPCB to ensure e-waste collection and inventorisation in conformity with the EPR regime.
For the period January 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, no violations of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 were observed or reported from Sikkim. Enforcement monitoring continues on an ongoing basis.
During the same period, the action taken report against non-complying entities recorded that no producers, recyclers, refurbishers, or manufacturers have been established or are operating in Sikkim. No instances of non-compliance have arisen, and therefore, no enforcement action was required to be undertaken by SPCB Sikkim.