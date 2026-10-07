Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 6, 2026)

Rejuvenation and conservation of Harmu river, Jharkhand

The Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) found during a joint inspection that all seven sewage treatment plants associated with the Harmu river are non-functional.

The RMC has sent a communication to the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) to repair the STPs and hand them over to it, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed on October 1, 2026.

JUIDCO is executing the Rejuvenation and Conservation of Harmu River Project under the Urban Development and Housing Department, Jharkhand.

RMC also sought time from the NGT to file a further affidavit and place further development along with the supporting documents on record. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for November 4, 2026.

The matter relates to STPs associated with the Harmu river. The applicant requested a detailed and verifiable status report on all STPs associated with the Harmu, including capacity, performance metrics, and timelines for making them fully operational. The application called for stopping the discharge of untreated sewage and mandating in situ treatment or interim diversion until STPs become operational.

The applicant submitted that over the past two decades, the river has suffered extensive encroachment, reduction in width, and severe pollution due to dumping of solid waste, plastic, and continuous discharge of untreated domestic sewage. Although the RMC constructed multiple STPs under the rejuvenation project, untreated sewage continues to be discharged through newly formed drains and illegal inlets into the Harmu.

Media reports and on-ground evidence indicate that the constructed STPs are either non-functional, underperforming, or completely defunct and sewage continues to be discharged directly into the river, the application stated.