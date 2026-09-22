Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal depression intensifies as heavy rain batters Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

A depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is intensifying, raising the prospect of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the next 24 hours. The weather system is also expected to trigger thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states, even as the southwest monsoon begins its accelerated withdrawal from parts of northern India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on the morning of September 22, 2026, conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to retreat from the remaining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next two to three days. Further withdrawal is also possible from parts of Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

Depression likely to become a deep depression

The depression over the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at around 17 kmph during the previous six hours. The system is expected to strengthen further into a deep depression within the next 12 hours before continuing its west-northwestward movement.

The weather system is forecast to cross the north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur from the night of September 23 to the morning of September 24. Its movement is likely to produce widespread rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms across the eastern and central parts of the country.

Orangmfor Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for the affected areas. Rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm could occur at isolated locations.

The downpour may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of road traffic and difficult travel conditions. Residents in vulnerable locations have been advised to remain alert and monitor official weather updates, particularly as the depression approaches the coast.

Several states under heavy rain watch

The weather system is also expected to influence conditions in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam and Meghalaya. These areas have been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, with isolated locations potentially receiving between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are possible over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Gusty winds and thunderstorms may also affect Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and parts of the western Himalayan region.

Fishermen advised to remain cautious

Rough sea conditions are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea as the depression strengthens. Strong winds may also affect areas near the southern Myanmar coast and the Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen have been advised to follow warnings issued by the weather department and local authorities and avoid venturing into the sea during hazardous conditions.

Farmers urged to protect crops and livestock

The anticipated rainfall could have a significant impact on agricultural operations. Farmers in vulnerable districts have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and protect harvested crops, fodder, fertilisers and agricultural equipment from rain and strong winds.

Spraying pesticides or fertilisers during thunderstorms or heavy rainfall should be avoided. Livestock should be moved to secure shelters, particularly during periods of lightning and strong winds.

Heat persists in parts of the country

Despite the developing rain system, unusually high temperatures continue in parts of the country. On September 21, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.5°C. Haflong in Assam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5°C among the country's plains.

As the monsoon withdraws from northern India, weather patterns are expected to gradually change. However, local showers and thunderstorms may continue in some areas even after the withdrawal begins.