G7 puts desertification at centre of environmental agenda, flags land crisis as global security threat

The Group of Seven (G7) countries, in a landmark declaration, has placed desertification, land degradation and drought at the heart of their environmental priorities.

Adopted at the G7 Environment Ministerial meeting in Paris (April 23-24), the G7 Environment Ministers’ Declaration formally described desertification and drought as “systemic global challenges” and “security risk multipliers”. The framing marked a significant policy shift, treating land degradation not only as an environmental issue but also as a core development and security risk.

Nearly 40 per cent of global land is already affected by degradation, impacting an estimated 3.2 billion people worldwide, it said. It warned that declining soil health, water stress and ecosystem loss are weakening agricultural productivity, disrupting rural livelihoods, and reducing economic resilience. These challenges strongly resonate with countries like India, where large populations depend on land-based livelihoods.

The declaration document also underlined a growing policy concern: Environmental stress is increasingly translating into social and political instability. It noted that competition over shrinking land and water resources is intensifying displacement pressures and contributing to conflict risks. Over 40 per cent of intrastate conflicts in the past six decades have been linked to land and water disputes.

“We are not dealing with an environmental issue alone, but a systemic risk to peace and stability,” said Yasmine Fouad, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). She stressed that while global awareness has improved, implementation remains the biggest gap.

G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The G7 ministers committed to scaling up action on land restoration, drought resilience and sustainable land management. They emphasised on mobilising both public and private finance, signalling a shift toward blended finance models for environmental restoration.

While desertification dominated the outcomes, G7 also adopted six additional declarations covering biodiversity conservation, ocean protection, water resource management, circular economy and pollution, environmental finance and resilient infrastructure.

Climate change was excluded from the formal agenda to avoid potential disagreement with the United States. France’s Ecology Minister Monique Barbut said the move was intended to preserve unity within the group.

So, the discussions focused on less contentious areas such as nature, land and resource management. Barbut emphasised that the G7 “must remain a forum for convergence”, adding that France, as host, prioritised cohesion at a time when environmental protection is slipping down the global agenda.

The 17th session of the UNCCD Conference of the Parties (COP17) will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from August 17-28, 2026, under the theme “Restoring Land, Restoring Hope”.

The declaration highlighted COP17 as a critical global policy moment to translate commitments into concrete action on the ground. Fouad said the conference must deliver tangible outcomes, especially for vulnerable regions most affected by land degradation and drought. “COP17 must be the moment where commitments on land restoration and drought resilience translate into visible progress,” she said.

For developing economies, including India, this signals potential opportunities for accessing climate and land-restoration finance, especially through multilateral platforms and green investment frameworks.