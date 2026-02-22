Gobar Times: Climate conundrum

Simmering heat, maverick drought,

Togetherness of rain and floods.

World calls it climate change.

Many things unsaid, quite strange.



Not a word about resource greed,

None to question about the billionaires' creed.

Hunger and death, many mouths to feed.



We go to war to establish peace.

When will the lies and conundrums cease?



Reduction of emission is the current mission.

In agreements, inequity in wealth and access to

resources, a notable omission.



Western is the point of view.

Rest of the world take the cue.



If you have the currency, you can take it easy.

Short on resources, how will you make do, left

alone to find your sources.

