Highlights from the issue

Warm-water corals are the first major ecosystem to collapse in a rapidly warming planet
Scientists are helping corals fight back against warming seas
IPBES chair David Obura warns of the alarming consequences of the ongoing mass coral bleaching event
A spate of child deaths from contaminated cough syrup exposes deep flaws in India’s drug oversight
Battered by disasters, land-scarce Uttarakhand must relocate villages deemed unsafe. Forestland is the only available option, but the state faces resistance from forest department
Poor containment systems, weak monitoring and illegal dumping have turned Uttar Pradesh’s faecal sludge handling into an environmental ticking bomb
Karnataka’s Jala Sanjeevini programme shows how technology and community labour can help revive parched landscape
IUCN's Motion 007 seeks to explore options for international legally binding and non-binding instruments on soil security
Rulings that bar patent extensions on flimsy grounds by drug giants are opening the gates to dramatically cheaper generic medicines
Over 200 tribal villages in Madhya Pradesh are turning to forests to restore food security, breaking free from years of market dependence
Three-part film series Water Wars looks at access and availability of water in india through a socio-economic prism, highlighting the natural resource’s integral link to agriculture, health and politics
There is a collision of ideas and actions in the world and the make-or- break question is which one will prevail