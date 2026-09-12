‘Hopeful genres like solarpunk can help bring climate discussions to dinner tables’

Some Indigenous communities such as the Maori of the Aotearoa New Zealand understand time as a non-linear concept and navigate their relationship with the non-human environment accordingly. This helps them visualise life and their actions in a scale larger than the "present", shaping how they care for the planet and prepare for crises.

Rajat Chaudhuri's 2018 climate fiction novel The Butterfly Effect encourages its readers to think about the world in a similar way, pushing the limitations we have set on time, geography and species.

The binary-smashing thriller is now being taught in the English literature curriculum at universities within and outside India, with the Delhi University recently adopting it in their "Genre Fiction" course. Chaudhuri, who has advocated for climate solutions, sustainability and justice at global fora, including with the United Nations, has been working to communicate science through fiction, which he believes has a role and responsibility to engage with people's ecological consciousness.

In his other works like the novel Spellcasters, where smog is a character, or the short story collection Wonder Tales For A Warming Planet on the theme of planerary crisis, he makes a conscious attempt to use familiar spaces and narrative tropes to breathe life into mundane facts, especially to make the concepts accessible to young minds.

In this conversation with Down To Earth, he talks about the evolving role of fiction in the anthropocene, the psychology of caring for other species and the traditional ideas of dealing with civilisational crises such as global warming.

Preetha Banerjee: You have said climate change is a "hyperobject". How has literary imagination changed in response to it?

Rajat Chaudhuri: The sinking islands of the Sundarbans, the unprecedented summers in Europe, the restless Himalayas delivering death and devastation, the increasingly powerful cyclones, are all manifestations of a giant, massively distributed `object’ and its interaction with other systems and processes. Climate change is this massively distributed entity working across time and space, which is why professor Timothy Morton has conceptualised it as a hyperobject.

Because of the vastness of its extent, the variety of its manifestations and the long time scales over which it has developed, fictionalising climate change through stories has been a challenge. In fact, this, as I argue in my new book, The Climate Crossroads, has brought cultural producers like writers, artists and others to a crossroads where they need to rethink and reimagine their craft.

However, it is heartening to find that many writers have accepted this challenge and are fashioning and improvising new kinds of stories that can be included under the genre of climate fiction or cli-fi. Within this broad category we have dystopian, realist as well as hopeful sub-genres of storytelling like solarpunk.

Every fiction-writer, including myself, writing cli-fi today has reinvented their craft to engage with the peculiarities of climate change, especially the variety and wide distribution of manifestations and effects as well as the slow progress from unsustainable production and consumption to global warming. In my novel The Butterfly Effect I have yoked together a fast-developing incident arising from a scientific experiment going wrong with worsening climate impacts, giving the readers a flavour of overlapping crises as well as the narrative velocity necessary to hold the reader’s attention.

The challenges for this new kind of storytelling exist at many levels, including that of balancing science and facts with imagination, focusing on particular manifestations of the hyperobject while not missing the planetary connections and, most importantly, not ignoring the issue of justice which is at the heart of the climate crisis. I have found, and this I discuss in detail in my new book, that stories that balance their aesthetics with their politics and have a clear sense of planetary connections and the agency of non-humans, work very well as tools for influencing the reader’s imagination.