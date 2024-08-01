How Paris 2024 Olympics is leading the way in biodiversity protection

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are establishing a new benchmark, not only in athletics but also in safeguarding the planet's biodiversity. At the opening ceremony, global leaders and members of the sports community united to introduce a new initiative named the Sports for Nature (S4N) project. This initiative strives to ensure that sports events are environmentally friendly.
The S4N initiative was created with the help of important organisations like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and others. Its goal is to protect wildlife and natural habitats by 2030.
Sports events can sometimes harm the environment by destroying animal habitats, causing pollution, and introducing harmful species. The S4N initiative aims to prevent these problems by protecting sensitive areas, improving damaged habitats and using eco-friendly practices. This includes avoiding building in protected areas, designing venues carefully and working with local communities to protect biodiversity.
For instance, during the preparations for the Paris 2024 Games, organisers assessed 44 different venues and collaborated with over 100 experts to devise methods for nature conservation. At the Golf National venue, temporary structures were moved away from habitats of significant species such as Kingfishers and the Common Newt. Fences and signs were installed to safeguard these areas. In Marseille, for the sailing events, special GPS buoys were employed to prevent boats from anchoring in delicate seagrass meadows, and some support boats will be electric to minimize pollution.
Athletes are also playing a crucial role. British windsurfers and rowers are actively working to control the spread of invasive species, helping to protect native species and maintain healthy ecosystems.
The S4N initiative encourages the sports community to be more nature-friendly by following four main principles: Conserving important species and habitats, restoring ecosystems, creating sustainable supply chains, and encouraging action.
The Paris 2024 Games aim to set new standards for sustainability in world sports and encourage a long-term commitment to protecting biodiversity.