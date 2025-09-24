Indian entrepreneur among winners of UNEP’s 2025 Young Champions of the Earth prize

Inger Andersen, UNEP’s executive director, in a statement praised the winners’ contributions to tackling what she described as the “triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste”.

The Young Champions programme, launched in 2017, was relaunched this year in partnership with American cleantech executive Chris Kemper, who also co-founded Planet A, a YouTube channel to drive environmental awareness. The three winners will compete on September 24, 2025 in the first-ever Planet A pitch competition, with the chance to win an additional $100,000 business growth grant and a potential $1 million seed investment.

Since its inception, the Young Champions award has honoured 30 innovators worldwide. “These three leaders stood out for their passion, drive, execution and innovation,” said Kemper in the statement.