Environment
India’s first API plant faces protests over pollution claims in Himachal Pradesh
Nalagarh residents allege groundwater contamination and depletion by pharmaceutical firm Kinvan
Around 1,000 residents of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on March 23, 2026, against Kinvan Pvt Ltd — the company behind India's first fermentation-based API plant, inaugurated by PM Modi in 2024. Locals allege the facility has caused persistent foul smell, groundwater contamination, and pollution in a nearby river.