Environment

Ken-Betwa link leaves tribal families fighting for fair compensation

Residents facing displacement by the Dodhan dam are demanding fair rehabilitation packages, gender parity in compensation and action against alleged illegal payouts
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, invoking the slogan, "Nyay do, ya maar do" ("Give us justice, or kill us"), to demand justice over the project's impacts.
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, invoking the slogan, "Nyay do, ya maar do" ("Give us justice, or kill us"), to demand justice over the project's impacts.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
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The Ken-Betwa River Linking project, India’s first river interlinking initiative, is being built in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Centred on the proposed Dodhan dam, the project has raised serious environmental and social concerns because of its location inside the Panna Tiger Reserve and its impact on villages in Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Down To Earth documented the hardships faced by project-affected families, including alleged forced relocation and demolitions carried out during the monsoon season. Residents from affected tribal communities have staged protests demanding fair rehabilitation and resettlement packages, gender parity in compensation, and action against alleged illegal payouts to non-residents.

A billboard for the Ken-Betwa River Linking project near Dodhan village inside the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
A billboard for the Ken-Betwa River Linking project near Dodhan village inside the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
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‘Pyre protest’ against Ken-Betwa Link Project resumes in Madhya Pradesh
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, invoking the slogan, "Nyay do, ya maar do" ("Give us justice, or kill us"), to demand justice over the project's impacts.
The Ken river downstream at Madla in Madhya Pradesh.
The Ken river downstream at Madla in Madhya Pradesh.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
The Dodhan dam construction site on the Ken river, inside the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
The Dodhan dam construction site on the Ken river, inside the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
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People affected by Ken-Betwa river linking project postpone protest after administration’s assurance
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, invoking the slogan, "Nyay do, ya maar do" ("Give us justice, or kill us"), to demand justice over the project's impacts.
Demolition work underway at Palkoha village in Chhatarpur district, where families face displacement because of the Dodhan dam.
Demolition work underway at Palkoha village in Chhatarpur district, where families face displacement because of the Dodhan dam.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
Tribal residents protest outside Kupi village in Chhatarpur district, demanding fair rehabilitation and resettlement compensation.
Tribal residents protest outside Kupi village in Chhatarpur district, demanding fair rehabilitation and resettlement compensation.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
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Ken-Betwa project: Tribal women stage pyre protest in protest against displacement
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, invoking the slogan, "Nyay do, ya maar do" ("Give us justice, or kill us"), to demand justice over the project's impacts.
Tribal communities
Tribal welfare
tribal rights
Displacement
rehabilitation and resettlement
Tribal land
River interlinking
Panna Tiger Reserve
Bundelkhand
Ken-Betwa link
Ken-Betwa river link
River linking project
Ken-Betwa river linkages
National River Linking Project
Betwa river
Ken-Betwa River Linking Project
Ken-Betwa
Ken-Betwa Link Project
Dodhan dam
Down To Earth
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