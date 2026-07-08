Ken-Betwa link leaves tribal families fighting for fair compensation

The Ken-Betwa River Linking project, India’s first river interlinking initiative, is being built in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Centred on the proposed Dodhan dam, the project has raised serious environmental and social concerns because of its location inside the Panna Tiger Reserve and its impact on villages in Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Down To Earth documented the hardships faced by project-affected families, including alleged forced relocation and demolitions carried out during the monsoon season. Residents from affected tribal communities have staged protests demanding fair rehabilitation and resettlement packages, gender parity in compensation, and action against alleged illegal payouts to non-residents.