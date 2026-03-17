Moment of reckoning: AI is deepening water crisis, not just through consumption but its role in conflict

The paradox is inescapably cruel and inhuman: AI consuming gallons of water, which is already in short supply, is used in warfare to attack water infrastructure, as happened in Iran this week. When water desalination plants in Iran and other Middle East countries are blown up, severe water crisis is inevitable in an already-parched water deficit region. It will create an immediate scarcity of drinking water. This, tied with the collapse of sanitation systems, will lead to public health emergencies of waterborne diseases. Agriculture will be affected, leading to loss of livelihoods and food insecurity.

This deadly combination of factors will ultimately lead to forced displacement of millions of people from the region, fermenting regional conflicts. As per UNICEF, water-related crises, including severe scarcity, drought and flooding, events that are exacerbated by climate change, are already driving massive global displacement, with up to 700 million people potentially displaced by intense water scarcity by 2030.

When Sam Altman, chief executive of tech company OpenAI, defended the ballooning power consumption of AI by comparing it with the amount of food and energy consumed in raising humans, one is shocked by the profound disinterest of such entrepreneurs in the lived realities of the people on Earth, a majority of whom lack the basic amenities to lead a life of dignity, while investing heavily in searching for extraterrestrial life. In the name of technological advancements, one cannot turn a blind eye to the pressing issue of increasing water-based inequalities, discrimination and water justice.

Benga Mausi, a resident of the saline-prone coastal belt of Puri in Odisha, does not have access to potable water because the groundwater in her village has pervasive seawater intrusion owing to sea-level rise. She is paying the price for the carbon and water footprints of technology corporations that are raking in money and are further investing to advance AI. And, this same AI is being used to kill people, spread misinformation, attack infrastructures and cause environmental pollution in military conflicts. It is a vicious cycle where the vulnerable continue to pay the price for the environmental cost of technological advancements, which supposedly will serve humanity, and yet continue to be the slave of the elite clique.