Only a quarter of global ecosystem restoration commitments implemented, UN report finds

Only a quarter of the 1 billion hectares committed for ecosystem restoration worldwide has been documented as under restoration, according to a new United Nations report that warns countries must triple their efforts to meet global biodiversity targets.

The report, Nature’s Comeback – Scaling Ecosystem Restoration for People and Planet , published on October 29, 2026, found that nearly 252 million hectares were under restoration globally.

The assessment comes midway through the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) and examines progress towards the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), which calls for at least 30 per cent of degraded terrestrial, freshwater, marine and coastal ecosystems to be under effective restoration by 2030.

Drawing on restoration data from 149 countries covering 12.1 billion hectares of land, the report found that implementation remained far behind global commitments.

It also highlighted the potential benefits of restoration. Restoring 15 per cent of global priority areas could capture an amount of carbon equivalent to 30 per cent of the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide since the Industrial Revolution and prevent 60 per cent of expected species extinctions.

Expanding agroforestry alone could improve food security for 1.3 billion people, the report estimated.