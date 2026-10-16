Global deforestation falls 15 per cent, but world remains off track to meet 2030 forest goals: Report

Global deforestation fell by 15 per cent in 2025, the sharpest annual decline since the 2018-2020 baseline, but the world remains far from meeting its goal of halting deforestation by 2030, according to a new assessment.

The Forest Declaration Assessment 2026, Tracking Progress on 2030 Forest Goals , found that seven million hectares of forest were lost in 2025, compared with annual losses exceeding eight million hectares since 2021. Despite the decline, the world has accumulated a deforestation reduction shortfall of 10.7 million hectares since 2021, compared with the reductions needed to meet the 2030 target.

The independent assessment, published by Climate Focus and a coalition of research partners, tracks progress towards halting and reversing deforestation and forest degradation by 2030. It examines forest loss, degradation, ecological integrity and restoration. The findings suggest that recent improvements have not been sufficient to reverse years of forest loss, while progress remains uneven across regions.

“Forests are being lost, degraded, and restored at uneven rates across the globe. Global deforestation fell 15 percent from 2024 to 2025, the sharpest year-over-year drop since the 2018-20 baseline,” it noted. “Yet, this bit of positive news comes after five years in which deforestation hardly budged.”