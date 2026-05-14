Sand demand surges fivefold in five decades, raising global environmental concerns, says UN report

According to the report, the global population increased from 3 billion in 1960 to around 8.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050. Urbanisation has accelerated sharply, with nearly 45 per cent of the global population living in cities in 2025, more than double the share in 1950. The average built-up area per person expanded from 43 square metres in 1975 to 63 square metres in 2025, reflecting increasingly material-intensive development patterns.

The global sand market was valued at US $569.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at around 3 per cent annually, driven by urbanisation and infrastructure development and climate adaptation projects.

The values of sand

Beyond construction, sand supports ecosystems, food systems and livelihoods worldwide. Sandy habitats provide fertile soils, freshwater resources and breeding grounds for fish and other aquatic species. The report notes that about 2.3 billion people depend on small-scale fisheries that rely heavily on sandy ecosystems.