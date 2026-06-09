Sunita Narain Show: The new environmentalism for our human survival

June 5th is World Environment Day. It’s a moment to take stock; to review, revise and reinvent the agenda.

The question is why we still struggling with fixing the environment. This is when there is more awareness about why green matters are so important. We believe in this; we care about it. Then why? And what then is the agenda for the future?

The good news is that we know more today about what must be done differently than on any previous World Environment Day. This is why June 5, 2026, should mark a new beginning: the start of a new practice of environmentalism, rooted in the politics of inclusive and affordable growth, which, then, is sustainable.