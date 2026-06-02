The new environmentalism

It is clear that countries can “fix” local pollution issues but still add to the global environmental challenges. Climate change is the clearest example, as are the vast quantities of waste and the growing demand for new minerals for the green transition. So, environmental management remains unresolved even where the sky is blue and the water is clear. This tells us that every country needs a new approach to environmentalism and that the old ways of doing things are too little, too late.

Decades of work to improve the environment have taught us some important lessons. First, sustainable growth is not possible without inclusive and affordable growth. In India, we know this, to our cost and shame, that unless we provide mobility for all, we cannot have clean air; without sanitation for all, we cannot have rivers that will flow without pollution, and so on. We know that technocratic approaches will not fix the problem; the environment improves only when development works for all, including the poor.